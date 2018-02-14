Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(February 14, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfor modification P00005 to a previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order 0132 placed against a basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0057). This modification provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle deployment spares packages in support of Air Force F-35 air vehicle delivery schedules. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $119,707,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price Delivery Order 3000 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003) that provides for the upgrade of three AN/APG-73 radar system integrated test benches, and a replacement bench tactical radar wiring harness in support of the F/A-18 aircraft platform. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (62 percent); Lemoore, California (20 percent); and Jacksonville, Florida (18 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,435,547 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0090) to exercise an option for the procurement of 86 full-rate production lot 15 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 Onboard Jammer systems for the F/A-18 aircraft. In addition, this option provides for the procurement of eight WRA1 A(V)4 receiver/processors and seven WRA2 A(V)4 modulators. This option exercise is in support of the Navy; and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59 percent); San Jose, California (14 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Rancho Cordova, California (5 percent); Mountain View, California (3 percent); and various locations throughout the continental U.S.(12 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $161,049,786 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($101,101,938; 63 percent); and the government of Australia ($59,947,848; 37 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-17-C-0037) to exercise an option for the procurement of 96 D(V)2 processors, 439 D(V)2 antenna detectors, 278 D(V)2 radar receivers, 102 D(V)2 low band arrays, 176 D(V)2 battery handle assemblies, 19 D(V)2 circuit card assemblies (CCA), 28 C(V)2 processors, 16 C(V)2 antenna detectors, 36 C(V)2 radar receivers, and 99 C(V)2 CCAs. This option exercise includes technical engineering, logistics and management services to fabricate, assemble, test and deliver AN/APR-39 C/D(V)2 systems and associated hardware in support of Navy and Army customers. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (53 percent); Woburn, Massachusetts (12 percent); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (9 percent); Menlo Park, California (6 percent); Longmont, Colorado (6 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Army); and working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $88,863,058 will be obligated at time of award, $1,630 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This option combines purchase for the Navy ($69,649,248; 78 percent); and the Army ($19,213,810; 22 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for approximately 835,200 hours of systems specialty engineering and technical services in support of the Naval Air Systems Command's Systems Engineering Department (AIR-4.1). Systems specialty engineering support to be provided includes an overall technical assessment of cost, schedule, emerging technology and maturity of design for various functional areas, including air/ship integration, systems safety, mass properties, survivability, manufacturing and quality, air platform stores integration, metrology and systems security engineering. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; three offers were received. The, is the activity (N00421-18-D-0015)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for approximately 739,200 hours sustaining engineering, training and tools in support of the Naval Air Systems Command's Systems Engineering Department (AIR-4.1). Services to be provided include direct systems sustainment engineering support throughout the full life cycle of a weapon system from concept development to disposal to be applied to all naval aircraft (tactical, vertical lift, maritime, unmanned air vehicle, targets and advanced weapons), foreign military sales and support systems. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (91 percent); and Jacksonville, Florida (9 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; three offers were received. The, is the activity (N00421-18-D-0016).No applicable data., is being awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0048). This modification provides for long lead items in support of the low rate initial production of seven Lot III CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $126,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F1597 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order procures non-recurring efforts associated with Engineering Change Proposal 6503 for the design, development, test and integration of the conformal fuel tank in support of the F/A-18. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (41 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (40 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (17 percent); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,986,916 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.