Spurned Mechanicsville Man Jailed for Attempted Arson of Former Girlfriend's Home

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (February 13, 2018)—A Deputy State Fire Marshal has arrested a St. Mary's County man after he attempted to set fire to a one-story single family dwelling in La Plata owned by his girlfriend.



On Sunday, February 11, at approximately 6:25 pm, Amanda Marie Evans, 30, of 209 Del Ray Circle in La Plata arrived home with her son and observed forced entry to her residence along with a strong odor of kerosene. Ms. Evans contacted 911 and due to the strong odor of kerosene, La Plata Fire Department responded to the call along with La Plata Police Department. It was determined that the kerosene was poured around the exterior of the residence and there was no fire damage.



During the joint investigation with La Plata Police Department, it was determined that Ms. Evans had broken up with Sean Michael Rice, 30, of 29553 Arlington Court, Mechanicsville, St. Mary's County earlier that day. As a result of that investigation, Mr. Rice was taken into custody by St. Mary's Sheriff's Office at his home around midnight on Monday, February 12, and was transported to Charles County Detention Center by La Plata Police Department without incident.



The Deputy State Fire Marshal charged Mr. Rice with Attempted 2nd Degree Arson. There were six additional charges from La Plata Police Department with regards to this same incident. Mr. Rice is currently being held at Charles County Detention Center on $2000 bond for the Arson charge.