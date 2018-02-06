Leonardtown Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Fed. Prison for Possession of a Firearm

GREENBELT, Md.

(February 06, 2018)—United States District Judge Deborah J. Chasanow sentenced Jason Andre Armstrong, age 43, of Leonardtown, Maryland to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Special Agent in Charge Gordon Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Department; and Richard Fritz of the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's office.According to his plea agreement, on March 5, 2016, Armstrong entered a residence in Lexington Park, Maryland, demanded money from the occupants and threatened them with a handgun. Armstrong then left the residence, got into the rear driver's side passenger seat of a vehicle, and the vehicle drove away. Shortly after receiving a description of the vehicle, St. Mary's County Sheriff's officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Armstrong.Officers recovered a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol from underneath the driver's seat on the rear passenger side. The pistol was reported stolen in 1995 from a federally licensed firearms store in St. Mary's County, Maryland. After the officers advised Armstrong of his rights on the scene, Armstrong admitted that he possessed the firearm.On April 20, 2005, in St. Mary's County, Maryland, Armstrong was convicted of robbery. As a felon, Armstrong was prohibited from possessing a firearm.Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the FBI, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Department and the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office, for their work in the investigation and prosecution. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Hayes, who prosecuted the case.