Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(February 04, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F6019 to a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0008) for the procurement of engineering support services, systems engineering, design and development efforts for Navy underwater active multiple ping sonobuoy qualification and testing, as well as the delivery of production representative sonobuoys . Work will be performed in DeLeon Springs, Florida (51.7 percent); and Columbia City, Indiana (48.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $ 1,766,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to definitize a previously awarded undefinitized contract action placed against N00019-17-C-0015 to a cost-plus-fixed fee, firm-fixed price contract. In addition, this modification provides for the upgrade of three MV-22 aircraft from the Block B to the Block C configuration in support of the V-22 common configuration-readiness and modernization (CC-RAM). Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (57.1 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (18.6 percent); Park City, Utah (1.8 percent); Glen Riddle, Pennsylvania (1.7 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (20.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $69,668,099 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-17-C-0044) to exercise an option for contractor maintenance and support services in support of F/A-18 C/D aircraft for the government of Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $61,119,477 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-17-D-0007). This modification exercises an option for the procurement of up to 89 AN/APX-111 Mode 5 combined interrogator transponders, up to 100 Mode 5 upgrade kits, up to 100 receiver/transmitter upgrade kits, up to 20 integrations of Mode 5 upgrade kits, up to 330 shop replaceable assemblies and up to 20 test asset repairs for the F/A-18 aircraft platform in support of the Air Traffic Control and Landing program office. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (84 percent); and Austin, Texas (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification 10 to cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 4767 previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0003. This modification provides for the design, development and integration of a Government Furnished Integrated Single Box Solution (ISBS) radio and upgraded antennas into the Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) Block IV all-up-round missile. It also includes integration of the ISBS into the TACTOM guidance test set, update of test equipment, support for the Advanced Communications Architecture test strategy and continued engineering for navigation system upgrades. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (86 percent); and Boulder, Colorado (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,235,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., are each being awarded firm-fixed-price, time and material, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for P-8A airframe and engine maintenance and repair depot support for the Navy; the government of Australia; and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. The aggregate amount for all contracts is, with these companies having an opportunity to compete for individual task orders. Services to be provided for the airframe include scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, in-service repair, planner and estimator requirements, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications and aircraft on ground support. Services to be provided for the engine include depot maintenance and repair; field assessment, maintenance repair and overhaul engine repair, and technical assistance for removal and replacement of engines. The Boeing Co.; and AAR Aircraft Services Inc., are primary and secondary awardees, respectively for airframe depot work. StandardAero (San Antonio) Inc.; and The Boeing Co., are primary and secondary awardees, respectively for engine depot work. Work will be performed at each awardee's facility sites in Atlanta, Georgia; Seattle, Washington; Indianapolis, Indiana; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Miami, Florida; Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by January 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated against each delivery order as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals. Four offers were received for the airframe portion, four were received for the engine portion, and one offer was received for both portions (a combined offer). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00011 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0001) to exercise an option for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance and logistics services for F/A-18, EA-18G, MH-60S, F-16A/B and E-2C aircraft assigned to the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, Fallon, Nevada. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Fallon, Nevada, and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,971,762 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F2391 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0057). This delivery order provides for the management, sustainment, and upgrade of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System (TTWCS) software product baseline. This delivery order also provides for the procurement of requirements definition, design and development, system development activities, security and sustainability builds, and system and software documentation of new and existing TTWCS software. Work will be performed in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (98 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,406,496 will be obligated at time of award, $1,321,550 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchase for the Navy ($5,630,504; 77.4 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($1,775,992; 22.6 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00033 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-12-C-0070). This modification provides for the procurement of Israel-unique weapons certification, modification kits, and electronic warfare analysis in support of the F-35 Lightning II Israel system design and development to provide 3F+ fleet capability for the government of Israel under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (37.1 percent); El Segundo, California (17.6 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (17.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (10.3 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (9.8 percent); South Bend, Indiana (6.7 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1.1 percent); and Wallingford, Connecticut (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $147,963,919 will be obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00006 to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-17-D-0003). This modification exercises an option for the procurement of up to 528 AN/APX-117A(V), AN/APX-118A(V) and AN/APX-123A(V) Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponders; up to 590 Mode 5 change kits; up to 13 integrations of Mode 5 change kits; up to 18 Mode 4/5 remote control units; up to 42 IFF mounting trays; up to 600 shop replaceable assemblies for the IFF transponders; up to 40 Mode 4/5 chassis and up to 73 IFF transponder repairs for the Navy. In addition, this option exercise provides for the procurement of up to 200 RT-1912 to RT-1912A conversion kits in support of Army. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (85 percent); and Austin, Texas (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.