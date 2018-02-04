Federal Laboratory Consortium Selects 'Dahlgren Decon' for 2018 Excellence in Tech Transfer Award

CHANTILLY, Va. - A First Line Technology employee demonstrates application of the Dahlgren Decontamination solution, known as Dahlgren Decon, for decontaminating a fire suit. The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) selected Dahlgren Decon technology for a 2018 Excellence in Technology Transfer Award, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) announced, Feb. 2. Dahlgren Decon was invented and developed by NSWCDD to defend warfighters against chemical, biological, and radiological agents. In September 2016, the command signed an exclusive license agreement with First Line Technology, a Virginia-based small business, permitting it to manufacture the life-saving decontamination technology for warfighters and first responders nationwide.

DAHLGREN, Va.

DAHLGREN, Va. - Navy scientist Chris Hodge is the inventor of 'Dahlgren Decon' - a decontamination solution developed to defend warfighters against chemical, biological, and radiological agents. The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) selected Dahlgren Decon technology for a 2018 Excellence in Technology Transfer Award, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) announced, Feb. 2. "This is the 'home run' of technology transfer and doesn't happen without a lot of contributors," said Hodge. "We calculated that everybody in the branch (a NSWCDD chemical, biological and radiological defense group), plus collaborators in every service as well as industry and academia all contributed to make this happen. I'm thankful for their hard work and very proud to represent the team."