St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(February 04, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising the public to be aware of scam telephone calls from individuals claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). With the April tax deadline approaching, the Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of a scam where individuals posing as IRS agents, or law enforcement officials collecting debts on behalf of the IRS, are calling citizens in attempt to extort money. The perpetrators will identify themselves as either IRS Agents, or members of law enforcement and will inform the person receiving the call they have overdue taxes and will demand the bill be paid immediately. The caller will want the citizen to pay the overdue bill either through a wire transfer or via a prepaid debit card. In the event the person refuses to pay, the caller will often threaten arrest or suspension of the person's driver's license. Some of these callers may actually "spoof" the telephone number of the IRS or local law enforcement, to appear legitimate, as the number will show IRS or law enforcement on caller ID. In an effort to add further legitimacy, the caller may provide personal information they were able to obtain from public sources or social media. Warning signs of a financial scam may include requesting payment immediately, agreeing to work secretly to avoid embarrassment, or directing payment go through third parties or via unconventional methods such as gift cards.THEFT: On January 29, Dep. J. Davis responded to the 45000 block of Miramar Way in California for a reported theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with, who passed all points of sale with items from the store which had not been purchased. Zorn was charged with Theft via a criminal citation. CASE# 5158-18. (No Photograph Available)BURGLARY: On January 29, Dep. Ball responded to the 25000 block of Briscoe Thompson Way in Hollywood for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was discovered that, had pushed a window AC unit out of the victim's window and gained access to the residence. Once inside the residence, Lee charged at the victim and was ultimately restrained until deputies arrived on scene. Lee was charged with Home Invasion and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 5194-18.UNATTENDED CHILD: On January 30, Cpl. Corcoran responded to the 45000 block of First Colony Way in California for a report of multiple children left unattended in a vehicle. Investigation revealed, had left the children unattended while she went into a nearby store. Milian was charged via criminal citation for Unattended Child. CASE# 5318-18.MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: On January 31, Dep. Holdsworth responded to the 27000 block of Gold Lane in Mechanicsville for a report of motor vehicle theft. The victim stated, had taken the victim's keys without permission and left the residence in the victim's vehicle. While on the scene taking the report, Briscoe Jr., returned to the scene operating the vehicle. Briscoe Jr., was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking. CASE# 5642-18.ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE: On February 1, at approximately 4:55 PM, deputies responded to the 45000 block of Foxchase Drive in Great Mills for a report of a disturbance involving a knife. Upon arrival, the victim, a 60-year-old male from Great Mills was located and found to be suffering from knife wounds. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. Investigation revealed the victim and suspect, were involved in an argument that turned physical. The suspect removed a knife from his front pocket and began to stab the victim. As a result of his injuries, the victim was flown to a regional trauma center for treatment. Carter Jr., was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. He is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.1/29/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Detention, and Reckless Endangerment by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 5065-18.1/29/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 5067-18.1/29/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking by Dep. Bowie #317. CASE# 5189-18.1/30/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Maryland State Police warrant for FTA and an outstanding Charles County warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. J. Davis# 269. CASE# 5241-18.1/30/18:, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for FTA/Theft by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 5310-18. (No Photograph Available)1/30/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Violation of Probation Warrant for Theft Scheme by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 5400-18.1/30/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Contraband by Dep. Davis # 269. CASE# 5446-18.1/31/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Violation of Probation warrant for Robbery, and Possession/Issue Forged Currency by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 278-18. (No Photograph Available)1/31/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for FTA/CDS-Possession not Marijuana by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 5478-18.1/31/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 2nd Degree, and Trespassing by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 5563-18.