Troopers Save Motorist from Suspected Heroin Overdose While Behind the Wheel in Middle of the Road

NORTH EAST, Md. (February 02, 2018)—Maryland State Troopers from the North East Barrack saved a motorist from a suspected heroin overdose while he was behind the wheel and in the middle of the road operating his vehicle.



The driver is not being identified at this time. Once removed from his vehicle, he was transported by EMS to Union Hospital in Elkton. Charges are pending. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle at the time of the incident.



Shortly after 7:00 a.m. this morning, a trooper from the North East Barrack was on routine patrol when he noticed a Chevy Tahoe stopped in the travel portion of southbound North East Road at Lums Road in North East. The trooper, operating his unmarked patrol car, pulled in front of the Tahoe and activated his emergency equipment.



The trooper exited his vehicle and walked to the driver's side of the Tahoe to check on the driver. The driver was slumped over the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive and the doors locked. The Chevy Tahoe then began to drift forward, striking the trooper's patrol car. Shortly thereafter, three other troopers arrived on scene to assist.



After several knocks on the window of the vehicle elicited no responses from the unresponsive driver, one of the troopers used his agency issued baton to break the glass in an attempt to extract the driver and render first aid.



Once the troopers gained access to the driver, they noticed suspected heroin and subsequent paraphernalia nearby. The troopers immediately administered narcan to the driver and provided CPR until he became responsive. Emergency medical service personnel arrived on the scene and transported the driver by ambulance to Union Hospital.



During the incident, a trooper suffered cuts to his hand. He was treated at the scene and later at the hospital. No other injuries were reported. One lane was closed for a short time until the ambulance cleared the scene.



The investigation continues.