Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Jacari Trayvell Long, 18, of Waldorf, Md. (Booking photo via CCSO)

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 30, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: On January 29 at approximately 11 p.m., an officer was conducting a patrol check at a convenience store on St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf when he observed two subjects loitering at the corner of the building. The subjects left the area abruptly, after which another officer responded to check the area due to the subjects' suspicious behavior. The subjects were located near a gas station, at which time officers discovered one of them in possession of a quantity of marijuana packaged for distribution., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. PFC B. Virts investigated.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLES: Sometime between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on January 29, unknown suspect(s) entered several unlocked vehicles on Promenade Place, Spearfish Place, and Sugarberry Drive in Waldorf and stole property including a computer, phone chargers, and shoes. PFC M. O'Shields and PFC C. Gustafson are investigating.SERIOUS MOTORCYLE CRASH: On January 27 at approximately 3:26 p.m., officers responded to Springhill Newtown Road near Spring Oak Drive in La Plata for the report of a motorcycle accident. Investigation revealed a motorcycle was travelling east on Springhill Newtown Road when the operator lost control for unknown reasons. The resulting crash severely injured the operator, a 56-year-old male of La Plata, and he was flown to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover. The Traffic Operations Unit investigated.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On January 27 at 1 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Hackney Lane in Waldorf for the report of what appeared to be a bullet hole in the bathroom wall of the residence. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the homeowner's suspicion and recovered a bullet from the bathroom. The area was canvassed with negative results, and neither the victim nor neighbors reporting hearing gunshots recently. PFC N. Garner is investigating.