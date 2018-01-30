 MSP Reports for Calvert Co. - Southern Maryland Headline News
MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

MSP badge logo
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (January 30, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following arrest reports.

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On 1/22/2018 at 7:46 pm, Trooper First Class Robinson responded to the 3700 block of Thunder Hill Dr. in Prince Frederick for a reported theft. James F. Clowers, 22 and Timothy E. Garner, 22, both of Prince Frederick were observed removing a tire from a vehicle in the driveway by an off-duty MSP officer. After verifying they did not own the vehicle, Clowers and Garner were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE: On 1/24/2018 at 12:33 am, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 at Commerce Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Several drug indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. K-9 Flip conducted the scan and gave a positive alert. A search was conducted and crack cocaine was located in the vehicle. Rachel M. Pitcher, 28 of Broomes Island, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

DUI Arrests

Taylor E. Moore, 20, of Lusby, arrested on 01/26/2018 @ 09:37 pm by TFC J. Palumbo

Kristene M. Hirsch, 30, of Centerville, OH, arrested on 01/26/2018 @ 11:59 pm by TFC P. Kaitz

Erin J. Battle, 27, of Hughesville, arrested on 01/27/2018 @ 03:49 am by TFC K. Robinson

Timothy S. Dow, 39, of Annapolis, arrested on 01/28/2018 @ 08:32 pm by TFC S. Matthews

For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.
