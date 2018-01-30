MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(January 30, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following arrest reports.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On 1/22/2018 at 7:46 pm, Trooper First Class Robinson responded to the 3700 block of Thunder Hill Dr. in Prince Frederick for a reported theft.were observed removing a tire from a vehicle in the driveway by an off-duty MSP officer. After verifying they did not own the vehicle, Clowers and Garner were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE: On 1/24/2018 at 12:33 am, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 at Commerce Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Several drug indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. K-9 Flip conducted the scan and gave a positive alert. A search was conducted and crack cocaine was located in the vehicle., was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Taylor E. Moore, 20, of Lusby, arrested on 01/26/2018 @ 09:37 pm by TFC J. PalumboKristene M. Hirsch, 30, of Centerville, OH, arrested on 01/26/2018 @ 11:59 pm by TFC P. KaitzErin J. Battle, 27, of Hughesville, arrested on 01/27/2018 @ 03:49 am by TFC K. RobinsonTimothy S. Dow, 39, of Annapolis, arrested on 01/28/2018 @ 08:32 pm by TFC S. Matthews