St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 29, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.ALCOHOL VIOLATION: On January 20, in the 21000 block of Coral Drive in Lexington Park, DFC. Pontorno observed, consuming an alcoholic beverage. Daniels was charged via a criminal citation for Consuming Alcoholic Beverage at a Retail Establishment. CASE# 3430-18. (No Photograph Available)ALCOHOL VIOLATION: On January 20, in the 21000 block of Bunker Hill Drive in Lexington Park, DFC. Beishline observed, consuming an alcoholic beverage. Montgomery was charged via a criminal citation for Alcoholic Beverage/Prohibited Place. CASE# 3473-18. (No Photograph Available)THEFT: On January 20, DFC. Lawrence responded to the 46000 block of Lexington Village Way in Lexington Park for a reported theft. Upon arrival it was discovered, had taken off her shoes and placed new shoes on, and then placed the box with the old shoes back on the shelf. Amjad then continued past all points of sale with the shoes, as well as beauty merchandise she had concealed in her purse. Amjad was charged via criminal citation for Theft. CASE# 3496-18. (No Photograph Available)THEFT: On January 20, DFC. Tirpak responded to the 45000 block of Miramar Way in California for a reported theft. Investigation revealed, and, had passed all points of sale with trading cards they had concealed. Both were charged via criminal citations for Theft. CASE# 3505-18. (No Photographs Available)ASSAULT: On January 21, DFC. Steinbach responded to the 37000 block of Louis Bailey Road in Avenue for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with two individuals who advised they were both assaulted by, during an argument and also advised Kemp Jr. had destroyed property as well. Both victims displayed signs of assault; Kemp Jr. was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 3688-18.ASSAULT: On January 21, DFC. D. Smith responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center regarding an assault. Investigation revealed both inmates/suspects assaulted each other while in an argument about the TV remote., and, were both charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 3676-18.ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE: On January 22, Cpl. Foor responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park for a report of an assault involving a handgun. Investigation revealed the suspect, and the victim were in an argument about a vacuum cleaner. Green, then produced a handgun, and made threats to kill the victim. Green was located, arrested, and charged with Assault 1st Degree. CASE# 3860-18.ASSAULT: On January 22, Dep. Bare responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed the victim was assaulted by, and suffered injury from the suspect throwing the victim to the ground. Young was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE3 3871-18.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On January 24,, was observed panhandling in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park. When Miles was approached by Cpl. Snyder, he became belligerent and began yelling and cursing, drawing customers' attention and disturbing patrons. Miles was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct. CASE# 4219-18.THEFT: On January 24, Cpl. Snyder and DFC. Pontorno responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for a report of a theft. Investigation revealed, and, attempted to pass all points of sale with various items of food. Fenwick and Harrod were charged via criminal citations for Theft. CASE# 4241-18. (No Photographs Available)1/20/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Queen Anne County Warrant for FTA/Traffic Charges by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 3458-18.1/20/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Traffic Charges by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 3498-18.1/21/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Burglary by Cpl. Knott# 234. CASE# 3424-18.1/21/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Potter#255. CASE# 3649-18.1/21/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Howard County warrant for CDS: Possess-not Marijuana (two counts) and CDS: Possess Paraphernalia by Cpl. Carberry# 167. CASE# 3645-18.1/22/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Dep. Holdsworth#305. CASE# 3830-18. (No Photograph Available)1/22/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order, and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 3835-18.1/22/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support Warrant by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 3822-18.1/22/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Calvert County Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated by Controlled Substances by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 3808-18.1/23/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Alcoholic Bev/Prohibited Place by Dep. T. Payne#320. CASE# 3953-18.1/23/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 4028-18.1/23/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support/Avoiding Service warrant by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 4089-18.1/24/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 4279-18.