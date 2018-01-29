St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Corey Lakeith Bowman, age 21, of Mechanicsville Delaceyo Marcell Barnes, age 24, with no fixed address Edward Samuel Brown, age 49, of Brandywine John Oscar Johnson, age 51, of Mechanicsville Joseph Xavier Young, age 27, of Leonardtown Kacey Grace Medeiros, age 25, of St. Inigoes Keandre Mion Brown, age 18, of Mechanicsville Melissa Kristen Tuzzo, age 31, of Great Mills Paul Terrell Stewart, age 43, of Leonardtown Philip Jerome Ford, age 61, of Lexington Park Sandra Lee King, age 40, of Lexington Park Shawn Michael Clarke, age 35, of Mechanicsville Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 29, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following arrest reports.ASSAULT: On January 25, DFC. Schultz responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for a reported assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised that suspect, had assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the stomach several times, as well as strangling the victim, and closing the victim's hand in the car door. Young was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 4383-18.THEFT: On January 25, DFC. Pontorno was able to identify, as an individual that was involved in a theft the previous day where food items were taken from a business in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Douglas was charged via criminal citation for Theft. CASE# 4241-18. (No Photograph Available)CONTRABAND: On January 25, DFC. Schultz responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a report of contraband. Investigation revealed, had hidden cigarettes on his person. Clarke was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement. CASE# 4412-18.ASSAULT: On January 25, Cpl. Knott responded to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed, assaulted the victim by spitting on the victim as well as scratching the victim in the face. Brown was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 4384-18.TRESPASSING: On January 25, DFC. Pontorno observed, in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park after Ford was served a no trespassing order. Ford was charged with Trespassing via a criminal citation. CASE# 4436-18.1/24/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Handgun on Person by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 4292-18.1/24/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Anne Arundel warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by DFC. McCuen# 291. CASE# 4281-18.1/25/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrants for CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, Credit Card Theft, Theft, and Driving Without a License by DFC. Wesner# 284. CASE# 4370-18.1/25/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Baltimore City warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 4394-18.1/25/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 4373-18.1/25/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Calvert County Child Support warrant by Cpl. Snyder# 225. CASE# 4424-18. (No Photograph Available)1/26/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 1st Degree, Theft, and Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 4357-18.1/26/18:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for six counts of Theft, and three counts of Credit Card Fraud by Dep. Nauman# 301. CASE# 4633-18.1/27/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Peace Order Fail to Comply by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 4809-18.1/27/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for four counts of Theft, and four counts of Rogue and Vagabond, and Theft Scheme by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 4725-18. (No Photograph Available)