Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

(January 29, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.BURGLARY: On January 26 at approximately 8:23 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Adams Road in Waldorf for the report of a subject going through a window into a residence. Officers arrived and located a window ajar in the back of the residence with the screen pushed up and crooked. Officers entered the residence and located the accused inside., was arrested and charged with first degree burglary, third degree burglary, and fourth degree burglary. PFC N. Garner investigated.USE OF FORCE: On January 22 at approximately 3:10 p.m., an adult male subject was attending a meeting at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School when he became disorderly. As he exited the school, he began assaulting several individuals known to him who were also present. A School Resource Officer was on the scene and subsequently discharged her electronic control device to stop the assault., was arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest. Officer Amy Upshaw is investigating.SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT AT WESTLAKE HIGH SCHOOL: On January 26 at approximately 7:17 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Westlake High School for the report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving multiple school buses. The on-scene investigation revealed that a school bus arrived at Westlake High School to drop off students from the morning pick-up. The bus driver, Kathleen Fetterolf, 79, of White Plains, failed to place the bus in park while she was addressing a student on the bus. She removed her foot from the brake and accidentally hit the accelerator, causing the bus the surge forward and strike a second school bus that was off-loading students. The second bus was forced forward and struck a third bus that was empty. As a result of the collision, 6 students and 1 bus driver were transported to local hospitals by ambulance for minor injuries. One injured student was released to his parents on scene for follow-up medical treatment. The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating. Charges are pending.CHILD ABUSE, FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT: On January 25 at approximately 5:14 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Krefeld Lane in Waldorf for the report of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers located the 12-year-old victim who had injuries consistent with being struck by several different objects, including a belt and an electrical cord. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were contacted and responded. The on-scene investigation revealed the victim was struck by her mother with numerous objects and punched in the face several times. The victim had numerous injuries and was treated by EMS before being transported to a hospital. Her mother was arrested and charged with second degree child abuse, first degree assault, and second degree assault. PFC C. Wimberly is investigating.