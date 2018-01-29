MSP Reports for Charles Co.

LA PLATA, Md.

(January 29, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DUI, POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN: On Sunday, January 28, at approximately 0345 hours, TFC J. Oleksak #6300 was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at westbound Route 425, west of Durham Church Road, Nanjemoy, Charles County. TFC Oleksak made contact with the driver, Glenda Renee Gray. Charles County Sheriff Deputy Garrison #635 was at the scene and recovered a silver/black Smith & Wesson handgun in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the actual driver was Jaquan Duane Gray, 23, of Indian Head, and not his mother G. Gray. J. Gray advised the handgun was his. TFC Oleksak smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from J. Gray's breath. J. Gray was arrested and charged with DUI and Possession of a handgun in vehicle. All events occurred in Charles County, Maryland. 18-MSP-003937.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On Sunday, January 28, at approximately 2356 hours, Trooper D. Phillips #6548 observed a Dodge Durango with its right headlight and tag light inoperable on northbound Route 301 at Holly Tree Avenue, Waldorf, Charles County. Trooper Phillips made contact with the driver Charles Alfred Burch, 3rd, 19, of Waldorf. Trooper Phillips detected a strong odor of burnt Marijuana emitting from the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Burch was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana over 10 grams. All Events occurred in Charles County, Maryland. 18MSP004033.