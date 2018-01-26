Another Charles Co. Educator Charged with Sexual Abuse of Minor

Noble Maurice Miller, 22, of Waldorf. (CCSO Booking Photo)

LA PLATA, Md.

(January 26, 2018)—Another Charles Co. educator has been arrested and charged with the sexual abuse of minor.On Thursday, January 25, sheriff's officers arrested Noble Maurice Miller, 22, of Waldorf, after a Charles County Grand Jury indicted him on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and solicitation of a minor. The incidents occurred during the 2016–17 school year and during the fall of the current school year while Miller served as an Instructional Assistant and then as a substitute teacher at Henry E. Lackey High School.The allegations were reported in November 2017 to the Charles County Sheriff's Office by the county Board of Education. The case was presented to the Grand Jury on January 19, during which Miller was charged in a sealed indictment. The indictment was unsealed today during a court proceeding.Miller is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.