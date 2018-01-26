Two Troopers and Suspect Shot During Barricade In Allegany Co.

LITTLE ORLEANS, Md. (January 26, 2018)—Two Maryland State Police troopers and a suspect have been shot during a barricade situation in Allegany County.



The two troopers are being flown by Maryland State Police medevac to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. They were reported to be conscious and alert. The suspect has been pronounced dead at the scene.



Details are few at this time. Preliminary information is that shortly before 11:00 p.m. last night, Maryland State Police at the Cumberland Barrack were dispatched to a home in the 11000-block of High Germany Road, Little Orleans, for the report of a domestic situation. Police believe the suspect was inside the home when troopers arrived. Troopers learned from his wife that the two were engaged in an argument inside the home last night when the man allegedly brandished a handgun. She said he threatened her with the gun stating "this ends today."



The wife told police a struggle ensued between the two of them and they fell to the ground. As they fell, the gun reportedly fired. The wife was able to escape the residence and run to a neighboring house to call police.



Troopers established a perimeter around the home and attempted to contact the suspect. His phone was called repeatedly, but was not answered.



The Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element, or STATE Team, responded and team members used the loudspeaker on their armored vehicle. He refused police requests to surrender and repeatedly said he was not coming out.



This morning, preliminary information indicates members of the STATE Team began an entry into the residence and were fired on by the suspect. Two troopers were hit in the lower extremities by the suspect's gunfire. Troopers returned fire and struck the suspect.



The suspect was taken to Washington Co. Medical Center where he was pronounced dead this morning.



A fire at the residence started as troopers began their entry and is believed to have been ignited by the suspect. Fire personnel on the scene extinguished the fire, with assistance from troopers.



The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is on the scene to conduct an investigation into the police involved shooting. Upon completion, the investigation will be provided to the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office for review.