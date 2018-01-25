Police Seeking ID of Lexington Park Gunman

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (January 25, 2018)—Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a young man who seriously wounded another man in early January in Lexington Park.



On Thursday, January 4, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road for a report of a shooting. An adult male victim was located and found to be suffering from a gunshot wound. Due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries, he was transported by helicopter to a trauma center for further treatment.



At this time, it is believed the shooting was unprovoked.



The suspect in this matter is described as an African American male possibly between twenty to thirty years old. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark colored clothing and a knit cap. He may have ties to the Patuxent Homes subdivision.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637). St. Mary's County Crime Solvers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary's County that leads to an arrest or indictment.