Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Sewer Pipe Replacement Work on Main Street Continues into Next Week



The Calvert County Department of Public Works reports Main Street in Prince Frederick will remain closed for at least another week while crews continue to replace a 43-year-old sewer main pipe that failed Jan. 19. Main Street businesses are open for customers.



The road closure is at the Church Street intersection. Motorists travelling northbound on Main Street can turn around utilizing the circular driveway behind 131 Main Street or at the County Services Plaza. Those travelling eastbound on Church Street can take a left-hand only turn onto Main Street. Motorists should avoid the construction area, but if travel is necessary, please use caution.



"The construction is challenging because crews are replacing a 50-foot-long, 12-inch pipe located 20 feet below ground under a working water main pipe," said Department of Public Works Director Rai Sharma. "Crews are doing a great job at working safely and meticulously so as to not further impact water and sewer customers or local businesses."



Public Meeting on New Water Tower in St. Leonard Set for Feb. 1, 2018



The Calvert County Department of Public Works will hold a public information meeting Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 to share information about the St. Leonard Well and Elevated Storage Project. Residents are encouraged to attend and view maps and drawings, review the project timeline and ask questions of county staff members.



This project involves the construction of an elevated storage tower to hold 100,000 gallons of water, the installation of a new deep well and the 1,200-foot extension of an 8-inch water main pipe.



The meeting will take place at the Dowell House, 4889 Calvert Drive in St. Leonard from 5-7 p.m. Citizens can view the information about the project online at the linke provided below. For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works Water and Sewerage Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2554 or via email at Emily.Matthews@calvertcountymd.gov.



Calvert County Congratulates New and Relocated Businesses



Calvert County has a dynamic economy and is home to approximately 5,000 businesses employing 24,000 employees. New businesses are obvious indicators of sustained economic growth and quality of life. Join the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development in congratulating the following new and relocated businesses:



NEW BUSINESSES



Infinity Healing

225 Town Square Drive, Lusby

410-449-3028



Learning Ladders Child Development Center

270 Bugeye Square, Unit 1, Prince Frederick

410-968-9452



RELOCATION



J. Keen Construction, LLC

1465 Skinners Turn Road, Owings

410-956-7137