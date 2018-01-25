'Career Launch' Prepares Teens for Summer Jobs at Pax River

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (January 25, 2018)—Finding a summer job isn't easy, but teens attending Career Launch—the informational presentation that is a mandatory pre-requisite to participating in the Child and Youth Programs' Teen Employment Program (TEP)—will be way ahead of the game.



In its 11th year, the purpose of TEP is to help teens develop basic entry level job skills and give them experience they can list on their resume in the future.



"At the Career Launch presentation, the teens will hear from professionals who will discuss what to wear for interviews, how to present themselves, what questions potential employers might ask, and what documents they'll need for their application package," said Kirby Kelbaugh, teen coordinator at the Rassieur Youth Center. "They'll also receive a listing of available job openings and can select their top three choices, and we'll do our best to comply."



The program is open to teens with base access, ages 15-17, who will earn minimum wage for their efforts. For their part, in addition to attending the full two-hour orientation, the teens are required to create a resume package and undergo an in-person interview.



"Those are valuable skills to learn, it teaches them responsibility, and it gives them an opportunity to practice," Kelbaugh noted. "Selection for the program will be based upon their submission of paperwork and their interview."



A variety of opportunities—office to outside—may be available with CYP, Tickets & Travel Office, Auto Hobby Shop, Environmental Center, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Work will begin June 19 and continue through Aug. 31, with the teens logging approximately 24 hours per week.



"Last year, we placed 22 teens in jobs across Pax River," added Kelbaugh, who throughout the work program will check in with the teens and make sure they're tracking and submitting their hours. "It's our goal to help as many teens as we can by helping them obtain those important work skills."