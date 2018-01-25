Charles Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Students at William B. Wade Elementary School are participating in the Black-Eyed Susan Book Award program this school year. The program is coordinated by the Maryland Association of School Librarians (MASL). Students participate by reading books that include picture books, fiction, nonfiction and graphic novels. Pictured are Wade fourth and fifth graders who participated in the program during the second quarter of this school year. Front row, from left, are Luke Allen, Dakota Barker, Faith Fisher, Julie Macdonald, Jordan Rutledge, Elise Wiman and Jamillah Fuller. Back row, from left, are Jaylah Stephenson, Angelina Bosak, Arzelle Cayetano, Logan Wachsmuth, Zahria Standley, Julie Perriello, Carson Burwell and Nicholas Cruz.