CSM Engineering Grads Honored for Solar-Powered Design, Donate Award to Their Alma Mater

CSM alumni and members of the award-winning design team, from left, Andrew Graham of Owings, Mika Tymofiy of Mechanicsville, Mike Johnson of La Plata, Erik Bazyk of Mechanicsville, Sean Thomas of Charlotte Hall and Zachary Ball of Bryans Road are congratulated by Senior Project Manager at the Office of Sustainability Mark Stewart, Director of Sustainability for the UMD Student Government Association Willem Klajbor and Dr. Vincent Nguyen, lecturer/research associate of UMD's Department of Mechanical Engineering and one of the competition's adjudicators.