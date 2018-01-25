St. Mary's Co. Resident Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize

BALTIMORE (January 25, 2018)—Hunting for a big Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize gave a St. Mary's County construction worker and his wife the tools to hunt for another big-ticket item—a new home! He won $100,000 playing the Big Money Bingo game.



The 45-year-old scratch-off fan favors extended-play games such as bingo instant tickets because he enjoys building his way to prizes. "I don't like the quick scratch-offs," he said. "I feel like if you take your time to play them something good is more likely to happen."



In this case, the game's top prize of 100,000 big ones happened!



The lucky winner bought the ticket when he stopped for fuel at Pal Liquors & Gas in Leonardtown. He filled his gas tank, grabbed a Big Money Bingo game and returned home to scratch it off. After having no luck on seven of the ticket's eight bingo cards, he found his big win!



He immediately called his wife to come look at the scratch-off to verify the top-prize win. Together they used a phone to scan the ticket with the Maryland Lottery app to confirm the prize. They plan to start house hunting soon and will use the prize for a down payment.



Our lucky player's Lottery retailer is a winner, too. The St. Mary's County business located at 25965 Point Lookout Road earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize scratch-off of $100,000.



This $10 game has three more unclaimed $100,000 top prizes, nine unclaimed $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.