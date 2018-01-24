Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Allen Noyes, 37, of Chesapeake Beach Audrie Stewart, 21, of Lusby Bernadette Gingery, 53, of Leonardtown Dale Buckler, 50, of Hollywood Hannah Withem, 22, of Lusby Kelly Branson, 28, of North Beach Michael Swearingen, 26, of Lusby Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(January 24, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of January 15 through January 21, deputies responded to 1,159 calls for service throughout the community.OPEN WARRANTS: On January 16, Deputy Denton conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Safeway in Dunkirk. After making contact with the driver about the violations for the traffic stop, Deputy Denton asked for consent to search the vehicle. The driver and two passengers stepped out of the vehicle for the search to be completed. It was determined that the front seat passenger, later identified as, had given Deputy Denton a false name in order to prevent him from finding out about the active warrants he had out for his arrest. The search also revealed the back seat passenger later identified as, had paraphernalia and a bottle containing urine. Gingery was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Alter Drug/ Alcohol Test. Buckler was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Fraud - Per Identification Avoid Prosecution and for the open warrants.CDS: On January 18, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for a CDS violation. It was determined that a female, later identified as, had turned herself in on multiple warrants. A search of her person was conducted which resulted in narcotics being located. Branson was charged with Possession/Receive CDS While Confined/Detained and CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Suboxone).SHOPLIFTING: On January 18, Deputy Hardesty responded to the Walgreen's in Lusby for the report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, Deputy Hardesty made contact with the complainant who advised there was a male and female in the store possibly concealing items on their persons. The suspects were identified as, and. While Dep. Hardesty was attempting to conduct the investigation, both subjects became disorderly and were yelling profanities. The investigation revealed both subjects had multiple items belonging to Walgreen's concealed and were still in product packaging. Swearingen and Withem were both placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500, Theft Less Than $100, Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Obey Reasonable/Lawful order of Law Enforcement Officer.CDS: On January 19, Deputy Sampson responded to Cheryl Lane in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Emergency Communications provided the description of the vehicle and advised Deputy Sampson there was possibly an individual sleeping in the vehicle. Deputy Sampson located the vehicle parked partially in the roadway. Deputy Sampson approached the vehicle and observed a male, later identified as, sleeping inside along with paraphernalia in plain sight. Deputy Sampson woke Noyes up and had him exit the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search resulted in paraphernalia and narcotics. Noyes was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (heroin, crack cocaine) and four counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On January 20, Deputy Sampson conducted a traffic stop at the McDonalds in Prince Frederick. Deputy Sampson made contact with the driver, later identified as, and informed her of the reason she was being stopped. While Stewart was obtaining her driver licenses and registration, Deputy Sampson observed paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle. Stewart was asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search resulted in paraphernalia and narcotics being located. Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Vyvanse, Adderall) and two counts of CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.BURGLARY 18-2438: On January 16, Deputy Sampson responded to China King Restaurant, Huntingtown for the report of an attempted burglary. The victim stated that sometime between January 15th at 10:30pm and January 16th at 8:00am an unknown suspect(s) attempted to break the glass to the front door in order to gain entry into the restaurant. The suspect(s) were unsuccessful and no items were taken from the restaurant. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,000.THEFT 18-2300: On January 15, Deputy Callison responded to Meadow Lane, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) stole their package containing prescription medicine from their mailbox. The value of the stolen property is $100.THEFT 18-2362: On January 15, Deputy Beisel responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft that occurred at the Sunderland Park and Ride. The victim stated that sometime between January 12th at 1:15pm and January 15th at 4:00pm an unknown suspect(s) removed the rear registration plate from their vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $160.THEFT 18-2729: On January 17, Cpl. V. Bortchevsky responded to Dunkirk Nails and Spa, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated that at approximately 3:00pm a white female approximately 50 to 55 years old exited the establishment without paying for the spa services. The value of stolen property is $40.THEFT 18-3310: On January 21, Deputy Ridgely responded to the Kmart, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated that at approximately 8:45pm a black male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans burned off the security lock and stole a 55" Samsung HDTV and exited the store through the fire emergency doors. The value of the stolen property is $799.