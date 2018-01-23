St. Mary's Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Board of Education to Meet in Executive Session



The Board of Education of St. Mary's County will meet in executive session beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, in the Board of Education Meeting Room, 23160 Moakley Street, Leonardtown, Maryland. The Board will be meeting in closed session under Maryland Local Government Code Article, Section 9-512(a)(10)(i) to discuss a student matter.



For additional information, call (301) 475-5511, ext. 32177.



"Substance Abuse is Devastating Our Children" Presented by the Narcotics Overdose Prevention Education (N.O.P.E) Task Force



St. Mary's County Public Schools (SMCPS) will focus on educating students, parents, and guardians on the important factors pertaining to substance misuse impacting the health of students and increasing awareness of community resources available to help students and their families coping with substance misuse. During National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, January 22, 2018 through January 28, 2018, SMCPS will host substance misuse prevention assemblies in all three high schools. The education sessions for students provide information focusing on the risks and dangers associated with opioid misuse and other substances.



On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Leonardtown High School, 23995 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, SMCPS will host the National Overdose Prevention Education (N.O.P.E.) Task Force presenting a community forum "Substance Abuse is Devastating Our Children." The presentation will be supported by the St, Mary's County Health Department, Walden of St. Mary's, and Med-Star St. Mary's Hospital who will be present to provide information on community resources available to support students and their families.



If you would like additional information about the training contact the Department of Safety and Security at 301-475-5511, extension 32235.