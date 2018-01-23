Carlos DeAngelo Bell Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of Minors in Federal Court

GREENBELT, Md. (January 23, 2018)—Carlos DeAngelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland pleaded guilty today to 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minors for the Purpose of Producing Child Pornography.
The plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Charles County State's Attorney Anthony B. Covington, Sr.; Sheriff Troy D. Berry of the Charles County Sheriff's Office; Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; and Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Baltimore.
According to the plea agreement, from the period of January 1, 2014 to December 22, 2016, Bell used and coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. Bell is charged with committing this offense against ten minors. During the relevant period, Bell was employed as an Instructional Assistant in Charles County Public Schools, and a track and field coach at a Charles County Public High School.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, attorneys for the Unites States will recommend that Bell serve a term of imprisonment of 150 years. United States District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for March 27, 2018.
Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning thanked the Charles County State's Attorney's Office, the Charles County Sheriff's Office, the Maryland State Police, and HSI. Mr. Schenning also commended Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy F. Hagan and Joseph R. Baldwin of the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, who are prosecuting this case.