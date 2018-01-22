NSWC Dahlgren Testing to Light Up the Sky Jan. 23-25

DAHLGREN, Va. (January 22, 2018)—The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) will conduct range testing from Tuesday, Jan. 23, to Thursday, Jan. 25, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. that will result in bright illumination. Operations include the firing of illumination rounds down range between the yellow "N" and "O" buoys. The illumination rounds will burn brightly and descend to the surface under parachute.
Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone—as described in 33 CFR 334.230—will be restricted during testing.
To preview NSWC Dahlgren's range schedule, call the NSWC Dahlgren Range and Weapons Testing toll free hotline: 877-845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website: www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.