St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 22, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.DRUG ARREST: On January 17, Cpl. Potter stopped a vehicle in the 22000 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle,, a cut straw containing white residue was observed. Further search of the vehicle yielded multiple bags containing cocaine and heroin, as well as numerous pills believed to be Oxycodone; a loaded handgun was also recovered. Wills was arrested and charged with the following; Three Counts of Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana, Carrying handgun on Person, and Felon in Possession of Handgun; Wills has previous felony convictions for CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute. Wills was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.WEAPONS VIOLATION, DRUG ARREST: On January 13, Sgt. Merritt conducted a traffic stop in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. After making contact with the operator of the vehicle,, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected marijuana. Wills was arrested and charged with CDS Poss-Marijuana 10GM+. CASE# 2098-18.ASSAULT: On January 13, Dep. Nauman responded to the 21000 block of Manon Way in California for a reported assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who had a laceration to the hand, and bruising to the neck. According to the victim, the injuries had been caused by Suspect. O'Quinn was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 2234-18.ASSAULT: On January 14, Cpl. Foor responded to the 49000 block of Fresh Pond Road in Scotland for a reported assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who advised that, had assaulted the victim. Investigation revealed Roberts had strangled the victim, bit the victim in the face, and also used a kitchen knife to cut the victim's wrist. Roberts was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 2349-18.ANIMAL CRUELTY, RESISTING ARREST: On January 16, DFC. Schultz responded to the 21000 block of Ranger Road in Lexington Park for a suspected animal cruelty. Upon arrival, DFC. Schultz observed a female dog who had recently had a litter. DFC. Schultz was able to see the animals ribs protruding and the dog appeared malnourished. Further investigation revealed numerous young puppies all appearing malnourished and one had an open wound on its tail which did not appear to have been treated. Animal Control was on scene and a total of eight dogs were removed from the home. Suspect, was determined to be the owner of the animals. Upon the animals being removed from the home, Smith became combative and began hindering the investigation. Smith was placed under arrest and charged with the following: 8 counts of Animal Cruelty, Obstructing & Hindering, Disorderly Conduct, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Sale of Puppy or Kitten. CASE# 2669-18.ASSAULT: On January 16, DFC. McCuen responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for a reported assault. Investigation revealed, and, had a confrontation during which both Hill and Chase assaulted each other. Hill and Chase were both charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 2767-18.ASSAULT: On January 17, Cpl. Kirkner responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face. Sampson was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 2943-18.UNATTENDED CHILD : On January 17, DFC. Roszell was in the 22000 block of Cosmos Court in Great Mills and while conducting a neighborhood canvass encountered two young children in a home unattended. Contact was made with, who had custody of the children at the time they were unattended. Price was charged via Criminal Citation with Unattended Child. CASE# 2833-18. (No Photograph Available)BURGLARY: On January 17, Dep. J. Smith responded to the 22000 block of Bayside Road in Leonardtown for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed Suspect, ran out of gas, at which time he burglarized a shed on the victim's property and removed gas cans. Smith was located, arrested, and charged with Burglary. CASE# 2902-18.01/14/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 2353-17. (No Photograph Available)01/14/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 2359-18. (No Photograph Available)01/15/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by DFC. Krum# 260. CASE# 2516-18.01/15/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Calvert County Warrant for Driving While Suspended by Dep. Henry# 333. CASE# 65372-17.01/16/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Burglary by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 2607-18.01/16/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. O'Connor# 138. CASE# 0127-18.01/16/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 2710-18. (No Photograph Available)01/17/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. J. Smith# 306. CASE# 2849-18.01/17/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/ Driving Under the Influence. CASE# 2891-18.