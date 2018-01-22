Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Daniel O'Neal Handon, 24, of Upper Marlboro Joshua Lee Bass, 24, of Waldorf Previous Next

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 22, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.ARREST OF HEROIN DISTRIBUTOR: On January 19, officers in the Narcotics Enforcement Section executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Red Lion Court in Waldorf following an investigation of heroin sales by the accused. A large amount of bulk and pre-packaged substance was recovered and identified as heroin mixed with fentanyl. The estimated value of the recovered controlled dangerous substance (CDS) is approximately $3,500., was arrested and charged with the production and manufacturing of narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, and possession of CDS.SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, THEFT UNDER $1500, SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT: On January 18 at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 3000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located and apprehended the suspect behind the building. Investigation revealed that over the past month, employees noticed that money had been stolen from the cash register. On January 18, the suspect returned to the business and again stole money. A witness observed the theft and chased the suspect. Responding officers arrived and arrested the suspect, who was identified as. Handon was arrested and charged with second degree assault, burglary, and theft. Officer A. Singh is investigating.THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Sometime between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on January 18, unknown suspect(s) removed four chrome wheels from a vehicle parked at the Mattawoman Park and Ride. The suspect(s) also smashed the headlight assemblies and stole a headlamp from the vehicle, which was left resting on landscaping bricks. PFC B. Virts is investigating.