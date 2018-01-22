DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md. (January 22, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following DUI arrest report for the period of 01/05/2018 through 01/22/2018.
Barber, Ashley Olivia, 25, of La Plata, arrested on 1/5/2018 @ 1840 by Trooper Zentkovich
Lyles, Larry Ernest, 44, of Nanjemoy, arrested on 1/5/2018 @ 2100 by Trooper Hooten
Alvarenga Alvarenga, Rene, 34, of Washington DC, arrested on 01/06/2018 @ 1203 by Trooper Leach
Thurman, J.C., 32, of El Paso, Tx, arrested on 01/09/2018 @ 2214 by Trooper Jeans
Duckett, Jeremiah Garcia Angelo, 25, of Fort Washington, arrested on 1/11/2018@0233 by Trooper Hooten
Prince, Shantae Monique, 29, of Washington, DC, arrested on 1/12/2018 @ 0056 by Trooper Zentkovich
Portillo-Garcia, Alexander Antonio, 38, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 0120 by Trooper Roth
Holton, Russell, 75, of Newburg, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 0222 by Trooper Hooten
Suber, Vanessa Elaine, 36, of Washington, DC, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 0259 by Trooper Zentkovich
Queen, Jarmome Anthony, 37, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 1738 by Trooper Leach
Hernandez-Merino, Jesus, 34, of White Plains, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 2335 by Trooper Zentkovich
Penzenstadler, Hunter Joseph, 27, of White Plains, arrested on 1/14/2018 @ 0142 by Trooper Hooten
Dominguez-Amaya, Jose Alberto, 27, of Suitland, arrested on 1/15/2018 @ 0215 by Trooper Roth
Williams, Linda, 55, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/15/2018 @ 2139 by Trooper Iman
Smith, Ariel B Nai, 24, of Fort Washington, arrested on 1/15/2018 @ 2333 by Trooper Jeans
Williams, Karen Lynette, 51, of Bryans Road, arrested on 1/16/18@2241 by Trooper Jeans
Bolden, Leonie Angela, 29, of Hughesville, arrested on 1/19/2018 @ 0054 by Trooper Jeans
Sanford, Diron Lloyd, 37, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/20/2018 @ 0027 by Trooper German
Mcguckin, Mark Raymond, 59, of Farham, Va., arrested on 1/20/2018 @ 2323 by Trooper Leach
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.