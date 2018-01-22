DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

(January 22, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following DUI arrest report for the period of 01/05/2018 through 01/22/2018.Barber, Ashley Olivia, 25, of La Plata, arrested on 1/5/2018 @ 1840 by Trooper ZentkovichLyles, Larry Ernest, 44, of Nanjemoy, arrested on 1/5/2018 @ 2100 by Trooper HootenAlvarenga Alvarenga, Rene, 34, of Washington DC, arrested on 01/06/2018 @ 1203 by Trooper LeachThurman, J.C., 32, of El Paso, Tx, arrested on 01/09/2018 @ 2214 by Trooper JeansDuckett, Jeremiah Garcia Angelo, 25, of Fort Washington, arrested on 1/11/2018@0233 by Trooper HootenPrince, Shantae Monique, 29, of Washington, DC, arrested on 1/12/2018 @ 0056 by Trooper ZentkovichPortillo-Garcia, Alexander Antonio, 38, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 0120 by Trooper RothHolton, Russell, 75, of Newburg, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 0222 by Trooper HootenSuber, Vanessa Elaine, 36, of Washington, DC, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 0259 by Trooper ZentkovichQueen, Jarmome Anthony, 37, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 1738 by Trooper LeachHernandez-Merino, Jesus, 34, of White Plains, arrested on 1/13/2018 @ 2335 by Trooper ZentkovichPenzenstadler, Hunter Joseph, 27, of White Plains, arrested on 1/14/2018 @ 0142 by Trooper HootenDominguez-Amaya, Jose Alberto, 27, of Suitland, arrested on 1/15/2018 @ 0215 by Trooper RothWilliams, Linda, 55, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/15/2018 @ 2139 by Trooper ImanSmith, Ariel B Nai, 24, of Fort Washington, arrested on 1/15/2018 @ 2333 by Trooper JeansWilliams, Karen Lynette, 51, of Bryans Road, arrested on 1/16/18@2241 by Trooper JeansBolden, Leonie Angela, 29, of Hughesville, arrested on 1/19/2018 @ 0054 by Trooper JeansSanford, Diron Lloyd, 37, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/20/2018 @ 0027 by Trooper GermanMcguckin, Mark Raymond, 59, of Farham, Va., arrested on 1/20/2018 @ 2323 by Trooper Leach