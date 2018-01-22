MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Jan. 22, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 1/16/2018 at 6:39 pm, Trooper First Class Costello responded to the Sakura Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Prince Frederick for a reported disorderly person., reportedly caused disruption with the patrons inside the restaurant before leaving. Investigation revealed that after leaving the restaurant, Thomas continued into other establishments in the shopping center creating disruptions in each. Thomas was finally located on Church Street after leaving the shopping center. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Thomas was issued Notice Not To Trespass orders for both Sakura Restaurant and Vape Jungle. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.WARRANT SERVICE, POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE & DEXTROAMPHETAMINE: On 1/18/2018 at 10:14 am, Trooper Stull responded to assist the CCSO with a warrant service at the 7-ll in Prince Frederick., was arrested for an outstanding warrant with the Maryland State Police. A search incident to the arrest revealed amphetamine & dextroamphetamine pills that Kless did not have a prescription for. Kless was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DUI, POSSESSION OF PCP: On 1/20/2018 at 10:35 am, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped to check a vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick., appeared to be confused and lethargic. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and Maurer was arrested for DUI. The strong odor of PCP was emitting from inside the veicle and a search incident to the arrest revealed a cigarette with PCP fluid on it and a clear glass vial was located containing PCP. Maurer as incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Eugenia Cousineau, 54, of Solomons, arrested on 01/16/2018 @ 11:17 pm by TPR. R. BackusMichelle L. Edwards, 56, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 01/17/2018 @ 09:29 pm by TFC W. CostelloChristy L. Lampel, 35, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 01/17/2018 @ 10:14 pm by TFC C. DavisBonnie C. Maurer, 55, of Port Republic, arrested on 01/20/2018 @ 10:33 am by TFC S. MatthewsNicholas L. Kilduff, 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 01/20/2018 @ 11:30 pm by TFC W. CostelloApril L. Bowen, 22, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 01/20/2018 @ 11:37 pm by TFC C. DavisKatheran A. Resler, 24, of Huntingtown, arrested on 01/21/2018 @ 10:48 pm by TFC T. Davis