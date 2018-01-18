Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(January 18, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded anmodification to a previously issued delivery order 4039 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0019. This modification provides for non-recurring engineering and project support management for the production of the MH-60R in support of government of Saudi Arabia under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (90 percent); Troy, Alabama (5 percent); and Owego, New York (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $18,891,070 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee contract (N00019-15-C-0105) to transition the F-35 Australia, Canada, United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL) system from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Texas, to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Support includes required activities including packing, shipping, installation, integration, and testing. This modification also provides for initial spares for the ACURL. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Eglin, Florida (70 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. International partner funds in the amount of $7,476,086 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., are being awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for support services for the Demonstration and Assessment Team. This requirement will provide support services to the Demonstration and Assessment Team for coordination of operation forces to include; warfighter workshops and other engagement activities; preparation and facilitation of technology demonstration and assessment planning and readiness meetings; analysis and reporting of warfighting/warfighter inputs and concepts. Advance Technology International will be awarded ancontract that includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $43,912,146. PAE National Security Solutions will be awarded an $8,014,685 contract that includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $41,642,821. The location of the work will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 ($5,000 per contract) will be obligated on the first delivery order at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a), this contract was competitively procured full and open competition. The, is the contracting activity.