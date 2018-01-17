St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Amber Nicole Queen, age 23, of Bushwood Brandon Ryan Harris, age 18, of Mechanicsville Darwin Michael Herbert, age 34, of Lusby Deborah Marie Jackson, age 33, of Lexington Park Derrick Aubin Burch, age 29, of Hughesville Elder Adonay Diaz Montejo, age 21, of Lexington Park Joseph Michael Bowles, age 31, of Mechanicsville Malik Shavon Jordan, age 21, of Lexington Park Michael Shanyne Erdolino, age 43, of Hollywood Mysean James Fox, age 29, of Washington, DC Tawni Angel Uhl Jones, age 33, of Lexington Park Teo Tre Richard Gaston, age 18, of Mechanicsville Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(January 17, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following arrest reports.DRUG ARREST: On January 10, Cpl. O'Connor was transporting Suspect, to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a Prince George's County Warrant for CDS- Possession with Intent to Distribute. While transporting Fox, it was revealed he had hidden CDS in his underwear. Upon arrival at the detention center an additional search was conducted which revealed a baggie containing suspected cocaine. Fox was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana. CASE# 1580-18.DRUG ARREST: On January 10, DFC. D. Smith responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall regarding a welfare check of a driver who had fallen asleep at the fuel pumps. Upon arrival, DFC. Smith observed a knife and pill container in the driver's lap. The driver of the vehicle was later determined to be. Further investigation also revealed numerous pills inside the vehicle. Burch was arrested for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana. CASE# 1674-18.ASSAULT: On January 13, Dep. Bare responded to the 20000 block of Willows Road in Lexington Park for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with Suspect, who advised she and the victim had been arguing. Contact was made with the victim who displayed visible signs of injury their neck and face. Garcia-Carillo was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 2184-18. (No Photograph Available)1/10/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft and Possess/Issue Forged Currency by Cpl. O'Connor# 138. CASE# 0070-18. (No Photograph Available)1/10/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Armed Robbery, Robbery, Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Firearm Use-Felon-Violent Crime, Theft, and Rouge and Vagabond by Det. Hulse# 218. CASE# 66642-17.1/10/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dfc. Wesner# 284. CASE# 1613-18.1/10/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Pontorno# 257. CASE# 1626-18.1/11/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 1st Degree by DFC. McCuen# 291. CASE# 1687-18.1/11/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS: Possess Marijuana 10 grams+ and CDS Possession of Paraphernalia by Cpl. Carberry# 167. CASE# 1812-18.1/11/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support Warrant by Dep. Henry# 333. CASE# 1845-18.1/12/18:, was arrested on an outstanding Calvert County warrant for Theft Scheme by DFC. D. Smith# 297. CASE# 1887-18. (No Photograph Available)1/12/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 1st Degree and Theft by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 1915-18.1/12/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA-Jury Duty by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 1990-18.1/13/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 2172-18.1/13/18:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Non-Support by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 1696-18.