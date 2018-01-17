Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Reopens with Limited Services

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (January 17, 2018)—The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation announced that the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will reopen Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 a.m. with limited services. The clubhouse, including the Grille Room, pro shop and restrooms, remain closed until further notice while work continues to repair damage throughout the building from a burst pipe.



Golfers can play 18 holes at the discounted rate of $20 and nine holes for $10 through Jan. 31, but due to the lack of dependable internet access, staff asks golfers to pay for transactions with cash. Golf carts are available to leave the clubhouse until 2:30 p.m. Portable toilets will be on the premises. The Department of Parks & Recreation will notify the public when the course reopens at full service. The Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is Calvert County's premier public golf course. Located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in scenic Lusby, it is just minutes from historic Solomons Island.