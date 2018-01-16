Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(January 16, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to provide depot level maintenance for one AS-61 Helicopter in support of the government of Egypt. Work will be performed in Peachtree City, Georgia, and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,685,795 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-C-0012).No applicable data, is being awardedfor modification P00024 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract (N00421-17-C-0028). This modification exercises an option for an estimated 313,632 hours of technical services for the rapid design, development, customization, fabrication, integration, test and evaluation, installation, certification, maintenance and upgrade, logistic, and life cycle support of new and/or existing communication-electronic platforms, equipment/systems and subsystems. These efforts are in support of the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (30 percent); Lexington Park, Maryland (25 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (25 percent); Spring Lake, North Carolina (15 percent); and California, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity, is being awardedfor modification P00060 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract (N00421-15-C-0021). This modification exercises an option for an estimated 224,761 hours of technical services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) in support of the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (50 percent); Lexington Park, Maryland (43 percent); Fayetteville, North Carolina (5 percent) and New Bern, North Carolina (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00039 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract (N00421-16-C-0035). This modification exercises an option for an estimated 181,876 hours of life cycle support services and incidental materials for fielded communications-electronics equipment/systems and subsystems, including maintenance, logistic, and lifecycle sustainment. These services are in support of the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (30 percent); San Diego, California (19 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (15 percent); Panzer Kaserne, Germany (15 percent); Fayetteville, North Carolina (10 percent); Afghanistan (6 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (3 percent); Fort Bliss, Texas (1 percent); and Homestead, Florida (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F1673 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0011). This delivery order provides for the non-recurring engineering for the design, development, and qualification of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) anti-radiation homing (ARH) and millimeter wave (MMW) executive processor circuit card assembly as a form, fit, and functional replacement of the existing AARGM ARH and MMW in support of the Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Program Office. This non-recurring engineering effort will mitigate existing cost and production issues associated with the existing AARGM ARH and MMW, as well as incorporate hardware for future expansion of capabilities. Work will be performed in North Ridge, California (94 percent); Monterey, California (3 percent); and Moorpark, California (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,506,874 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.