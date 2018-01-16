Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Brian Hill, 37, of Benedict Brittany Rainbolt, 30, of Owings Joseph Bateman, 41, of Charlotte Hall Taylor Schreiber, 23, of Lovettsville, Virginia Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 16, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of January 8 through January 14, deputies responded to 1,214 calls for service throughout the community.CDS: On January 9, Deputy Mohler responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a CDS violation. Upon arrival to the Walmart, Deputy Mohler located the vehicle matching the description given by Emergency Communications. Deputy Mohler entered Walmart to attempt to locate the subjects the vehicle belonged too. The subjects were located and later identified as, and. A search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in narcotics and paraphernalia. Both Bateman and Schreiber were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (crack cocaine) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On January 10, Deputy Ridgely responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of damaged property. Deputy Ridgely made contact with the Correctional Officer who advised they noticed a foam object appear from under the cell. After investigation it was determined the inmate in the cell later identified as, had torn apart his mattress. Hill was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property/ Value less $1,000.CDS: On January 14, Deputy Williamson was on routine patrol in the area of North Solomons Island Road and Dalrymple Road when he observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the red light. Deputy Williamson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver later identified as. A K9 sniff was conducted on the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle was performed resulting in narcotics and paraphernalia. Rainbolt was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Oxymorphone Hydochloride) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.BURGLARY 18-1790: On January 12, Deputy R. Evans responded to Long Beach Road, Saint Leonard for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between January 5th at 12:00pm and January 12th at 11:00am an unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the residence by breaking the lock box from the door. The victim also noticed the wooden trim to the door frame to be damaged. It was determined there was no items stolen from inside the residence. The total value of stolen and damaged property is $550.BURGLARY 18-2193: On January 14, Deputy Wood responded to Deer Trail Drive, Dunkirk for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between 3:30pm and 4:30pm on January 14th an unknown suspect(s) stole their black and lime green Mongoose mountain bike from their garage. The value of the stolen property is $120.DAMAGED PROPERTY 18-2181: On January 14, Deputy Locke responded to Hall Court, Owings for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had entered his backyard and knocked over several of their Christmas lights.THEFT 18-1448: On January 10, Deputy Callison responded to the Country Plaza Liquor Store, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between January 9th at 9:00pm and January 10th at 8:45am an unknown suspect(s) stole the rear registration plate from their vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $150.