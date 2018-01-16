Livestock and Marketing Specialist Hired for So. Md. Meats Program

Craig Sewell receives the The Smart Green and Growing Governor's Excellence in Supporting Maryland Farmer's and Agriculture Award at the Maryland Department of Agriculture Buy Local Cookout in 2011.

HUGHESVILLE, Md.

(January 16, 2018)—The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, today announced Craig Sewell, of Anne Arundel County, as the new Livestock and Marketing Specialist for Southern Maryland Meats, a marketing program created to support the region's livestock producers.A successful business owner, professional chef and restauranteur, Sewell brings a wealth of experience and entrepreneurship to the Southern Maryland Meats program. "With my long history of supporting local agriculture, marketing my own business and promoting the many advantages of Buying Local, I know better than most, the challenges facing local agricultural and food businesses," commented Sewell. "To succeed in a truly global marketplace promoting local sourcing takes a multidimensional and relational approach to attract, service and maintain a customer base connecting them with their surrounding land, agriculture and livestock community."Sewell is the former owner of A Cooks Café, which for 15 years has been at the forefront of the 'Buy Local' movement in Annapolis as one of the first restaurants in the area to source locally raised products and also develop a conduit for customers to buy local produce and meats through the restaurant's CSA (Consumer Supported Agriculture) and Market Basket program.Sewell has developed long standing relationships with the region's farmers and has worked cooperatively with SMADC staff over the years to promote local farms through SMADC's regional "So. Maryland, So Good" and statewide "Buy Local Challenge" marketing programs. "Craig is a very high integrity guy who has spent decades promoting local food and will be a great addition to the SMADC team," commented Doug Hill owner of Cabin Creek Heritage Farm in Prince George's County and a participant livestock producer of the Southern Maryland Meats program. Former Governor O'Malley also recognized Sewell's contributions to Maryland's farms by awarding him The Smart Green and Growing Governor's Excellence in Supporting Maryland Farmer's and Agriculture Award at the Maryland Department of Agriculture Buy Local Cookout in 2011.A graduate of Harvard University with a BA in economics, Sewell's professional career has focused on his passion for local agriculture and the sustainability of local business. He served as founding president of the Annapolis Sustainable Business Alliance (a group of independent, local businesses with a mission to supporting locally owned businesses) and as Executive Director of both the National Trade and National Utility Locating Contractors Associations, and is a Master Gardener.Sewell will join the SMADC team to take on the full-time specialist position commencing January 16, 2018. "Craig's extensive background in economics, marketing and promotion, as well as his experience working with local farmers will be a tremendous asset to our livestock producers and we look forward to seeing Craig take the Southern Maryland Meats program to the next level," said SMADC Director Shelby Watson-Hampton.