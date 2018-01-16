MSP Reports for Charles Co.

LA PLATA, Md.

(January 16, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.STOLEN VEHICLE PLATES: On January 12, at 1545 hours, TFC Jeans #6483 was on patrol St. Ignatius Drive at High Street, Waldorf, when he received a License Plate Reader (LPR) alert for stolen Maryland registration Plates, which were being displayed on a 2003 Ford Explorer. Charles County Deputy Hamilton #628 was with TFC Jeans and a traffic stop on the vehicle was conducted in the parking lot of the Safeway. The operator,, was arrested for Theft Less than $100. The tags were removed from the vehicle to be processed and then returned to MVA. 18-MSP-001616.TRESPASSING: On January 10, at 1934 hours, TFC Jeans responded to the Shoppers Food Warehouse located at St. Charles Towne Plaza in Waldorf for a trespassing report. Upon arrival, an employee of Shoppers Food Warehouse advised that, who was banned from the property by the Charles County Sheriff's Office, was observed in Shoppers Food Warehouse and on the St. Charles Towne Plaza property. TFC Jeans located Butler and he was arrested for Trespassing on private property. 18-MSP-001366.