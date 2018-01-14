St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (January 14, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.
On View Arrests
ASSAULT: On January 7, Dep. Budd responded to the 21000 block of Chancellors Run Road, in Great Mills, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who displayed injuries. The victim advised that the injuries were caused by Suspect Tony Sylvester Thompson, age 46, of Great Mills. According to the victim, Thompson tackled the victim to the ground causing injury to the victim's face and elbow. Thompson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 1152-18.
WEAPONS VIOLATION, TRESPASSING: On January 8, in the 23000 block of Great Mills Road located in Great Mills, DFC. Gaskill became aware of a trespasser who was riding his bicycle through the hallways. DFC. Gaskill contacted the suspect and identified him to be Donte James Jeter-Prince, age 19, of Lexington Park. Subsequent to arrest Jeter-Prince was found to be in possession of a folding knife. Jeter-Prince was arrested and charged with Trespass on school grounds, Dangerous Weapon on School Property, and Dangerous Weapon Conceal. CASE# 1255-18.
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On January 9, Cpl. Reppel responded to the 41000 block of Shadrick Street, located in Leonardtown, for a reported protective order violation. Upon arrival, Suspect Nicole Corine Underwood, age 27, of Leonardtown, was found on the premises, which is in violation of a final protective order. Underwood was arrested and charged with Violation-Final Protective Order. CASE# 1327-18
ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE: On January 9, Dep. Holdsworth was in the 38000 block of Golden Beach Road, in Mechanicsville, when he observed a vehicle he knows to be operated by an individual with outstanding warrants. Dep. Holdsworth was able to positively identify the vehicle was being operated by Suspect Jessy James Snead, age 39, of California, who had an outstanding felony warrant. Dep. Holdsworth attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the suspect refused to stop and continued to Route 5; the suspect then continued to travel north into Charles County where he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody. Snead was served the outstanding Violation of Probation Warrant/Armed Robbery; he was also charged with Attempting to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop and Elude Police by Failing to Stop Vehicle. CASE# 1391-18
Warrants
01/08/2018: Delante Anthony Moore, age 35, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 1221-18.
01/08/2018: Eric Tyler Ward, age 29, of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 1274-18.
01/09/2018: Ashley Rose Dean, age 29, of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Unauthorized Removal of Property by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 359-18.
01/09/2018: Timothy James Burnett-Parker, age 20, of Waldorf, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault by Det. Teague# 249. CASE# 1551-18.
01/09/2018: Jerel Theodore Gaines, age 19, of Great Mills, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Armed Robbery, Robbery, and First Degree Assault by Det. Hulse# 218. CASE# 1374-18.
01/09/2018: Neisa Jordan Gaston, age 19, of Bushwood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Armed Robbery, Robbery, and First Degree Assault by Det. Hulse# 218. CASE# 1552-18.
01/09/2018: Levi Lawrence Hill, age 30, of Bushwood, was arrested for two counts of Indecent Exposure by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 1421-18.
01/09/2018: Jennifer Gail Labanowski, age 34, of La Plata, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Child Support by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 1434-18.
01/09/2018: Divon James Chase, age 27, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Animal Cruelty by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 1419-18.
01/09/2018: James Lorenzo Holt, Jr., age 18, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, Assault 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault by Det. Teague# 249. CASE# 0046-18.
01/09/2018: Suzanna Marie Fowler, age 32, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support Warrant by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 1441-18.
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.