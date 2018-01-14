St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Ashley Rose Dean, age 29, of Hollywood Delante Anthony Moore, age 35, of Lexington Park Divon James Chase, age 27, of Lexington Park Donte James Jeter Prince, age 19, of Lexington Park Eric Tyler Ward, age 29, of California James Lorenzo Holt, Jr., age 18, of Mechanicsville Jennifer Gail Labanowski, age 34, of La Plata Jerel Theodore Gaines, age 19, of Great Mills Jessy James Snead, age 39, of California Levi Lawrence Hill, age 30, of Bushwood Neisa Jordan Gaston, age 19, of Bushwood Nicole Corine Underwood, age 27, of Leonardtown Suzanna Marie Fowler, age 32, of Lexington Park Timothy James Burnett Parker, age 20, of Waldorf Tony Sylvester Thompson, age 46, of Great Mills Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(January 14, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.ASSAULT: On January 7, Dep. Budd responded to the 21000 block of Chancellors Run Road, in Great Mills, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who displayed injuries. The victim advised that the injuries were caused by Suspect. According to the victim, Thompson tackled the victim to the ground causing injury to the victim's face and elbow. Thompson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 1152-18.WEAPONS VIOLATION, TRESPASSING: On January 8, in the 23000 block of Great Mills Road located in Great Mills, DFC. Gaskill became aware of a trespasser who was riding his bicycle through the hallways. DFC. Gaskill contacted the suspect and identified him to be. Subsequent to arrest Jeter-Prince was found to be in possession of a folding knife. Jeter-Prince was arrested and charged with Trespass on school grounds, Dangerous Weapon on School Property, and Dangerous Weapon Conceal. CASE# 1255-18.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On January 9, Cpl. Reppel responded to the 41000 block of Shadrick Street, located in Leonardtown, for a reported protective order violation. Upon arrival, Suspect, was found on the premises, which is in violation of a final protective order. Underwood was arrested and charged with Violation-Final Protective Order. CASE# 1327-18ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE: On January 9, Dep. Holdsworth was in the 38000 block of Golden Beach Road, in Mechanicsville, when he observed a vehicle he knows to be operated by an individual with outstanding warrants. Dep. Holdsworth was able to positively identify the vehicle was being operated by Suspect, who had an outstanding felony warrant. Dep. Holdsworth attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the suspect refused to stop and continued to Route 5; the suspect then continued to travel north into Charles County where he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody. Snead was served the outstanding Violation of Probation Warrant/Armed Robbery; he was also charged with Attempting to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop and Elude Police by Failing to Stop Vehicle. CASE# 1391-1801/08/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 1221-18.01/08/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 1274-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Unauthorized Removal of Property by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 359-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault by Det. Teague# 249. CASE# 1551-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Armed Robbery, Robbery, and First Degree Assault by Det. Hulse# 218. CASE# 1374-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Armed Robbery, Robbery, and First Degree Assault by Det. Hulse# 218. CASE# 1552-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested for two counts of Indecent Exposure by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 1421-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Child Support by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 1434-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Animal Cruelty by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 1419-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, Assault 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault by Det. Teague# 249. CASE# 0046-18.01/09/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support Warrant by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 1441-18.