Calvert County Tourism Industry Posts Gains

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (January 12, 2018)—A study on the impact of tourism, released in December by the Maryland Office of Tourism Development, shows an impressive 5.6 percent increase in visitors to Calvert County in 2016. In addition, the county tourism industry sales grew by 3.5 percent to nearly $152 million, while tourism employment, labor income and tax receipts all posted gains.



Nearly 1,300 people are directly employed through the Calvert County tourism sector, representing $41.6 million in labor income. Tourism tax receipts in 2016—including federal, state, local and hotel taxes—totaled nearly $40 million, an increase of almost 5.8 percent over 2015.



"The county's rich history, unique shopping, concerts, beaches, wineries, breweries and dining experiences draw more and more visitors every year," said Calvert County Department of Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle. "The economic impact numbers for 2016 reinforce the fact that the tourism industry is a vital economic driver for the county; I fully expect more good news in our world of tourism next year."