Lucky Man Selects Top Prize on $100 Grand Instant Ticket

BALIMORE (January 12, 2018)—Buying tickets for the growing Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots—not scratch-offs—was on the mind of a 92-year-old Clinton man when he strolled into Clinton Crossings Exxon.



When a $100 Grand scratch-off caught his eye, however, the Prince George's County resident added the $10 instant ticket to his purchase of Mega Millions and Powerball tickets. The scratch-off drew his attention, he said, because it appeared different from any that he had played before.



When he returned home with his tickets, the lucky retiree began scratching off the $100 Grand instant ticket and had an experience he's never had before: a big win! He revealed a winning symbol that gave him the game's $100,000 top prize.



After a small private celebration, the lucky player called his daughter to share his excitement. The spunky senior told Lottery officials that he plans to use his winnings to purchase a vehicle for his errands and Sunday drives.



Clinton Crossings Exxon is a big winner, too. The lucky Lottery retailer located at 8915 Woodyard Road in Clinton earned a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning scratch-off with a top prize of $100,000 to $1 million. Congrats!



This scratch-off has plenty of unclaimed top-level prizes awaiting discovery. Players can search for five more $100,000 top prizes, six $20,000 prizes and 17 $10,000 prizes.