Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 12, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE DRUGS: On January 5 at 9:13 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Livingston Road in Indian Head. During the stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. Further investigation showed the occupants had 110 grams of marijuana, scales, and other materials used in drug distribution. Officers also located several bags of suspected cocaine., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. Charges are pending against three other occupants of the car. PFC A. Bringley is investigating.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On January 4 at 1:30 a.m., officers were in the area of St. Charles Parkway and Gateview Place in Waldorf handling a traffic crash when they heard gunshots. Officers responded to the area where they heard the shots and discovered fresh footprints in the snow. At the same time, a citizen called 9-1-1, reported hearing gunshots, and saw two male suspects in the area. The citizen took a picture of the suspects and provided a description to officers. Officers followed the footprints, which led to a nearby house. Two males matching the description of the suspects were located inside. A search warrant was obtained, and officers located two handguns with ammunition matching the evidence recovered from the area where the shots were fired. In addition, 62 baggies of marijuana and drug distribution materials were also recovered., was charged with reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs, and other related charges.was also charged in this case. PFC S. Hooper is investigating.TAMPERING WITH MOTOR VEHICLE: On January 8 between 4 p.m.–4 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked car in the 2900 block of Holburn Court in Waldorf and rummaged through it. Nothing was reported stolen. Officer D. Spencer is investigating.