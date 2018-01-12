Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

The Board of Education of Calvert County and the Calvert Association of Supervisors and Administrators (CASA) reached a tentative negotiated agreement for the period 2018-2019 through 2020-2021.The collaborative effort between the parties resulted in an agreement that includes language regarding performance evaluation, leave, wellness, and compensation. Eligible administrators and supervisors are slated to receive a step increase and restoration step in 2018-2019, a step increase and 1% COLA in 2019-2020, and a step increase and restoration step for 2020-2021.Items in the new agreement that require fiscal support shall be valid and binding to the extent that sufficient funds are guaranteed and/or made available by fiscal authorities to fully implement said items.CASA and the Board must now ratify the agreement.Today the Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools affirmed the Superintendent's recommendation to modify the school calendar to make up three snow days. The proposed calendar changes follow the inclement weather contingencies that were published on the 2017-2018 school calendar that was approved by the Board last January.• Monday, February 19, 2018 (Presidents Day) becomes a professional development day for staff. Schools are closed for students.• Tuesday, February 20, 2018 becomes a school day for students and staff. (Make-up day #1 for students)• Wednesday, March 28, 2018 becomes a full day for students and staff. This was originally a two-hour early dismissal day.• Thursday, March 29, 2018 becomes a school day with a two-hour early dismissal for students and teacher work time. (Make-up day #2 for students)• Friday, June 8, 2018 becomes a full day for students and staff. This was originally a two-hour early dismissal day.• Monday, June 11, 2018 becomes a school day with a two-hour early dismissal for students and teacher work time. (Make-up day #3 for students)• Tuesday, June 12, 2018 becomes the last day for 10-month employees.If more student days are missed due to inclement weather or emergency closings, these days will be made up beginning on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 and on consecutive days thereafter.Today the Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools elected Tracy H. McGuire as President and Dawn C. Balinski as Vice President. Also serving on the Board are Pamela L. Cousins, Kelly D. McConkey, and William J. Phalen, Sr. Thomas S. Ridenour of Northern High is the Student Member of the Board.Ms. McGuire is pleased to serve as the Board President. "I look forward," she said, "to continuing the good work and the good path that Ms. Cousins has put us on for the past two years. My goal is making sure our decision making is deliberative and aligned with the strategic plan."