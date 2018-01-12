St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Bruce Wayne Proctor, age 45, of Upper Marlboro Celester NMN Washington, age 36, of Leonardtown Corey Antwain Adams, age 27, of Clements David Logan Scopin, age 32, of Waldorf Delmar Brandon Smith, age 23, of Lexington Park Dewitt Elwin Cooper, age 50, of Annapolis Elvis Tyrell Frederick, age 32, of Loveville Jalin Atibe Lee, age 22, of Hollywood James Walter Wheeler, Jr., age 28, of Lexington Park Jason Michael Weber, age 37, of Mechanicsville Lisa Marie West, age 48, of Lexington Park Michael Patrick Horan, age 24, of Leonardtown Morgan Marie Chambers, age 28, of Glen Burnie Rashaun Montgomery Peebles, age 39, of Charlotte Hall Richard Meredith Huntzberry, age 31, of St. Leonard Robert Oscar Newland, age 31, of Lexington Park Russell Oriem Tucker, age 55, of Avenue Theodore William Price, Jr., age 35, with no fixed address William NMN Eckloff, Jr., age 58, of Hollywood Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(January 12, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT: On January 5, Cpl. Carberry responded to the 40000 block of Merchants Lane, in Leonardtown, for a reported theft. Investigation revealed, concealed numerous items on her person and passed all points of sale. West was cited via a Criminal Citation for Theft. CASE# 745-18.ASSAULT: On January 5, DFC. Lawrence responded to the 23000 block of Broadrun Lane in Hollywood for a reported assault. Upon arrival the victim advised Suspect, had assaulted the victim by choking and striking the victim with cardboard tubing. The victim displayed signs of injury and Lee was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 785-18.ASSAULT: On January 6, DFC. Schultz responded to the 18000 block of Matthews Drive in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who stated, had assaulted the victim by pushing them into the wall several times. Visible injury was observed to the victim and Smith was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 952-18.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On January 6, Suspect, was observed leaving a residence in the 22000 block of Wheatley's Way in Leonardtown after being served a protective order prohibiting him from being at the residence. Horan was arrested and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order by DFC. Tirpak. CASE# 956-18.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On January 6, DFC. Lawrence was in the 43000 block of Pump House Lane in Leonardtown investigating an incident when he encountered. There is an active protective order preventing Washington from being at that location; Washington was arrested and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order. CASE# 964-18.01/02/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, Violation of Probation/ FTA/Burglary 4th Degree, and Escape 1st Degree by Dep. T. Payne# 320. CASE# 024-18.01/03/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS-Possession of Firearms by Dep. T. Payne# 320. CASE# 530-18.01/03/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving W/Out a License by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 428-18.01/03/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Deprive-Lawful Custodian by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 399-18.01/03/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, False Imprisonment, Reckless Endangerment, and FTA/Child Support by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 469-18.01/04/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Prince George's County warrant for Theft by Cpl. Delozier# 160. CASE# 601-18. (No Photograph Available)01/05/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Cpl. Knott# 234. CASE# 788-18.01/05/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Spotsylvania County warrant for Assault/Resisting Arrest by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 804-18. (No Photograph Available)01/05/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Rogue & Vagabond/Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 835-18.01/05/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 857-18.01/05/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Contempt-Child Support by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 847-18.01/06/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Motor Vehicle-Unlawful taking by Cpl. Knott#234. CASE# 899-18.01/06/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 927-18.01/07/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 1087-17.01/07/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 1133-17. (No Photograph Available)On January 3, Dep. Sidorowicz discovered a vehicle stopped in the turn lane in the area of Three Notch Road/ Old Rolling Road, in California, with the operator of the vehicle slumped over the wheel. Dep. Sidorowicz made contact with the operator of the vehicle;. Huntzberry was ultimately arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. CASE# 424-18.On January 7, a citizen called and reported a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic in the 26000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. DFC. D. Smith located the vehicle and identified the driver as. Parker was ultimately arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se. CASE# 1042-18. (No Photograph Available)On January 7, Cpl. Corcoran was investigating a citizen report of a suspicious vehicle on their property in the 13000 block of Pt. Lookout Road, in Ridge. Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle,. Eckloff was ultimately arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol. CASE# 1064-17.