St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (January 12, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
On View Arrests
THEFT: On January 5, Cpl. Carberry responded to the 40000 block of Merchants Lane, in Leonardtown, for a reported theft. Investigation revealed Lisa Marie West, age 48, of Lexington Park, concealed numerous items on her person and passed all points of sale. West was cited via a Criminal Citation for Theft. CASE# 745-18.
ASSAULT: On January 5, DFC. Lawrence responded to the 23000 block of Broadrun Lane in Hollywood for a reported assault. Upon arrival the victim advised Suspect Jalin Atibe Lee, age 22, of Hollywood, had assaulted the victim by choking and striking the victim with cardboard tubing. The victim displayed signs of injury and Lee was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 785-18.
ASSAULT: On January 6, DFC. Schultz responded to the 18000 block of Matthews Drive in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who stated Delmar Brandon Smith, age 23, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by pushing them into the wall several times. Visible injury was observed to the victim and Smith was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 952-18.
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On January 6, Suspect Michael Patrick Horan, age 24, of Leonardtown, was observed leaving a residence in the 22000 block of Wheatley's Way in Leonardtown after being served a protective order prohibiting him from being at the residence. Horan was arrested and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order by DFC. Tirpak. CASE# 956-18.
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On January 6, DFC. Lawrence was in the 43000 block of Pump House Lane in Leonardtown investigating an incident when he encountered Celester NMN Washington, age 36, of Leonardtown. There is an active protective order preventing Washington from being at that location; Washington was arrested and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order. CASE# 964-18.
Warrants
01/02/2018: David Logan Scopin, age 32, of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, Violation of Probation/ FTA/Burglary 4th Degree, and Escape 1st Degree by Dep. T. Payne# 320. CASE# 024-18.
01/03/2018: Robert Oscar Newland, age 31, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS-Possession of Firearms by Dep. T. Payne# 320. CASE# 530-18.
01/03/2018: Russell Oriem Tucker, age 55, of Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving W/Out a License by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 428-18.
01/03/2018: Bruce Wayne Proctor, age 45, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Deprive-Lawful Custodian by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 399-18.
01/03/2018: Elvis Tyrell Frederick, age 32, of Loveville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, False Imprisonment, Reckless Endangerment, and FTA/Child Support by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 469-18.
01/04/2018: Britney Iheah Sprowl, age 29, with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding Prince George's County warrant for Theft by Cpl. Delozier# 160. CASE# 601-18. (No Photograph Available)
01/05/2018: Morgan Marie Chambers, age 28, of Glen Burnie, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Cpl. Knott# 234. CASE# 788-18.
01/05/2018: Katrina Lynn Rigdon, age 52, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding Spotsylvania County warrant for Assault/Resisting Arrest by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 804-18. (No Photograph Available)
01/05/2018: Rashaun Montgomery Peebles, age 39, of Charlotte Hall, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Rogue & Vagabond/Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 835-18.
01/05/2018: Dewitt Elwin Cooper, age 50, of Annapolis, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 857-18.
01/05/2018: Corey Antwain Adams, age 27, of Clements, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Contempt-Child Support by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 847-18.
01/06/2018: Jason Michael Weber, age 37, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Motor Vehicle-Unlawful taking by Cpl. Knott#234. CASE# 899-18.
01/06/2018: Theodore William Price, Jr., age 35, with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 927-18.
01/07/2018: James Walter Wheeler, Jr., age 28, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 1087-17.
01/07/2018: Edwin Rowe Kline, Sr., age 38, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 1133-17. (No Photograph Available)
DUI Arrests
On January 3, Dep. Sidorowicz discovered a vehicle stopped in the turn lane in the area of Three Notch Road/ Old Rolling Road, in California, with the operator of the vehicle slumped over the wheel. Dep. Sidorowicz made contact with the operator of the vehicle; Richard Meredith Huntzberry, age 31, of St. Leonard. Huntzberry was ultimately arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. CASE# 424-18.
On January 7, a citizen called and reported a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic in the 26000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. DFC. D. Smith located the vehicle and identified the driver as Christopher Allen Parker, age 35, of Newburg. Parker was ultimately arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se. CASE# 1042-18. (No Photograph Available)
On January 7, Cpl. Corcoran was investigating a citizen report of a suspicious vehicle on their property in the 13000 block of Pt. Lookout Road, in Ridge. Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle, William NMN Eckloff, Jr., age 58, of Hollywood. Eckloff was ultimately arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol. CASE# 1064-17.
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.