Solomons Visitor Information Center Debuts New Gift Store

SOLOMONS, Md. (January 11, 2018)—The Calvert County Department of Economic Development announced the Solomons Visitor Information Center has opened a unique retail store offering local and regional gift items, including Taste of the Beaches cookbooks, handmade blue crab pottery, Calvert crab artistic renderings and much, much more.
"We are very excited to offer visitors and our neighbors, one-of-kind gifts and keepsakes that highlight our area's heritage and pride," said Tourism Specialist Katie Brittain. "And while you're shopping, we hope you take some time to talk with our knowledgeable staff to learn information about the county's many local attractions, hotels, restaurants and events."
The Solomons Visitor Information Center is currently open for its fall/winter hours, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 14175 Solomons Island Road South in Solomons across from the Calvert Marine Museum.
For more information about the Department of Economic Development, county sites and local attractions, call 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880; send an email to info@ecalvert.com; or visit online at www.choosecalvert.com.