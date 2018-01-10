St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Charles Ray McElhaney, age 33, of Tall Timbers Derrick Clifton Marshall, age 39, of Lexington Park James Allen Winters, age 38, of Great Mills Katina Marie Knott, age 31, with no fixed address Keith Alvin Raymond Robinson, age 24 Michael Kelly Fitzpatrick, age 27, of Mechanicsville Molly Brooke Evans, age 27, of Piney Point Rico Kinta Keys, age 22, of Lexington Park Robert Gary Lyon, Jr., age 35, of Clements Shatara Shanille Bowen, age 23, of Lexington Park Terence Llewelyn Mason, age 53, from Morganza Wayne Tyrome Estep, Jr., age 25, of Mechanicsville William Alexander Sledge, age 60, of Lexington Park Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 10, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.ASSAULT: On December 30, 2017, Cpl. Kirkner responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, in Leonardtown, for a reported assault between inmates. Investigation revealed Suspect, assaulted the victim by throwing a cup of cold tea on the victim during an argument. Bowen was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 69496-17ASSAULT: On December 31, 2017, Dep. Molitor responded to the 19000 block of Oak Court in Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival it was determined Suspect, had assaulted two victims inside of the residence. Both victims had visible injury from the incident; while on scene the suspect threatened one of the victims by brandishing a rifle and yelling threats towards the victim. The suspect was disarmed and it was then discovered Barrett had brandished a BB gun. Barrett was charged with one count of Assault 1st Degree and two counts of Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 69576-17 (No Photograph Available)CDS VIOLATION: On December 31, 2017, Cpl. Potter conducted a traffic stop in the 21000 block Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle operated by. The search revealed numerous individual bags of synthetic marijuana inside the vehicle. Keys was arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana. CASE# 69655-17.CDS VIOLATION: On December 31, 2017, Dep. Edwards observed a parked vehicle in the 30000 block of Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall, with the occupants slumped over inside the vehicle. While Dep. Edwards was checking their welfare, she observed a glass jar containing suspected marijuana under the operator, Marlee Lynn Stokes' left leg. A passenger in the vehicle,, was observed to have a syringe cap on his person, as well as three syringes under the seat where he was sitting. Stokes was removed from the car at which time it was discovered she had numerous prescription pills on her person in a plastic container, and a metal tin. Also discovered in the vehicle were cut up drinking straws containing a white powdery residue., was charged with CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia. Lyon Jr. was charged with CDS: Possession. CASE# 69665-17. (No Photograph Available of Stokes)ASSAULT: On January 1, 2018, Dep. Muschette responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in California for a reported assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who stated, was on the premises making noise and disturbing others while awaiting transportation. While Dep. Muschette was conducting the investigation, Estep Jr. struck the victim in the face with a cellphone. Estep Jr. was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 0002-18.CDS VIOLATION: On January 1, 2018, DFC. Steinbach was checking on the status of a vehicle on the side of the road that was reported to have possibly been involved in an accident in the 23000 block of Colton's Point Road in Clements. Contact was made with the vehicle operator. While contacting Mason, DFC. Steinbach observed a CDS smoking device in plain view inside the vehicle. Further search of the vehicle revealed suspected cocaine in the vehicle and on Mason's person. Mason was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia. CASE# 167-18.ASSAULT: On January 2, 2018, DFC. Lawrence responded to the 45000 block of Foxchase Drive in Great Mills for the report of an assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who advised the suspect, had assaulted the victim, injuring the victim's wrist. Winters was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 255-18.ASSAULT: On January 2, 2018, DFC. Schultz responded to the 20000 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who advised Suspect, had assaulted the victim. The victim displayed visible signs of injury and Berger Jr. was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 273-18. (No Photograph Available)ALCOHOL VIOLATION: On January 2, 2018, DFC. Beishline observed the suspect,, to have an open container of alcohol at a retail establishment. Sledge was issued a criminal citation for Alcoholic Beverage Open Container/Retail Establishment. A few hours later DFC. Beishline responded to the area again for the citizen report of a man acting suspicious inside the business. The same suspect was again observed inside the establishment with an open container of alcohol. Sledge was issued an additional criminal citation for Alcoholic Beverage Open Container/ Retail Establishment by DFC. Beishline. CASE# 287-18, 304-18.12/31/17:, was arrested on an outstanding Calvert County warrant for Theft by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 69616-17.12/31/17:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 69708-17.01/02/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/CDS Possession by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 0268-18.01/02/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 0264-18.01/02/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. D. Smith# 297 CASE# 370-18.01/02/2018:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving W/Out a License by DFC. D. Smith#297. CASE# 328-18.01/01/2018:, was charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 0020-18. (No Photograph Available)01/01/2018:, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 0109-18.