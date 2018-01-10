 MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co. - Southern Maryland Headline News
MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

MSP badge logo
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (January 10, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT, EVADING (17-MSP-053954): On December 19, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m., the St. Mary's County Emergency Communications broadcast a traffic complaint for a vehicle operating in a reckless manner. TFC M. Manning observed the vehicle in question and also noticed there were no registration plates displayed. A traffic stop on the vehicle was attempted; however, the operator failed to yield to emergency equipment and a pursuit was initiated. Senior Trooper Davis observed the vehicle and attempted to stop it as well. Stop sticks were deployed by a St. Mary's County Deputy, which were effective. The operator lost control of the truck and the operator fled from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit by ST Davis and Trooper K. Bauer, the operator was apprehended. It was determined the truck was reported stolen through the Prince George's County Police Department earlier the same day. The operator of the stolen vehicle was identified as Angel Ceasar Nurse, Jr., black male, 32 of Sterling, Va. He was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft and numerous traffic citations.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT, MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (17-MSP-054229): On December 20, 2017 at approximately 9:30 p.m., TFC J. Mulhearn responded to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, Leonardtown, for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, TFC Mulhearn made contact with hospital security who advised there was a male visitor who was irate and screaming profanities and was asked to leave the hospital, but he refused. The subject walked past a vending machine and punched it, causing damage. TFC Mulhearn made contact with the suspect, identified as Michael Leroy Thompson, white male, 21, of Mechanicsville, and advised him to leave the premises. Mr. Thompson refused to leave and he was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property. Mr. Thompson was transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

EVADING AND CDS (17-MSP-054854): On December 25, 2017 at approximately 6:00 p.m., TFC E. Krenik attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the operator refused to stop and a brief pursuit ensued. The vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, striking and destroying a brick flowerbed at PNC Bank, Lexington Park. The operator of the vehicle fled on foot but was apprehended within a short distance. He was identified as Robert Emanuel Clifford, black male, 33, of Lexington Park. A search of Mr. Clifford revealed suspected Cocaine in his wallet. Mr. Clifford was charged with numerous traffic violations and possession of CDS-not marijuana.

EVADING AND CDS (17-MSP-054751): On December 24, 2017 at approximately 2:30 p.m., TFC C. Ditoto attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. The vehicle travelled a short distance and the driver fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was apprehended and identified as Troy Dewayne Cutchember, black male, 26, of California. A probable cause search of Mr. Cutchember's vehicle revealed marijuana in an amount less than 10 grams. Mr. Cutchember was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Fleeing and Eluding and issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS-Marijuana.

THEFT AND CDS (18-MSP-000644): On January 5, 2018 at 5:30 p.m., TFC A. Oyler responded to Walmart for a reported theft. Upon arrival and making contact with the Loss Prevention Officer, it was determined that the subject identified as Jacqueline Marie Causey, white female, 37, of Lusby, had stolen approximately $600 of merchandise. A search incident to arrest, revealed CDS-not marijuana. Ms. Causey was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS-not marijuana, Possession of CDS paraphernalia and Theft over $100.

Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams

Juvenile, 17, of Park Hall, arrested on 12/2/2017 by Sr. Tpr. E. Evans

Roberts, Bryce Leondre, 18, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/3/2017 by Sr. Tpr. E. Evans

Hughes, Brandon Lee, 20, of Charlottesville, arrested on 12/6/2017 by Tpr. D. Coppedge

Carter Jr., Renard Theodrick, 19, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/8/2017 by Tpr. A. Piscopop-Bann

Benjamin, Bernadette Philppa, 23, of California, arrested on 12/11/2017 by TFC B. DiToto

Greenwell, Jocelyn Uneice, 19, of Great Mills, arrested on 12/14/2017 by TFC E. Krenik

Barnes, Demetrius Edgar, 26, of La Plata, arrested on 12/14/2017 by Tpr. D. Coppedge

Stewart, Dineasha Nicole, 26, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/16/2017 by TFC C. DiToto

Claggett, Armani Nyshai, 18, of Lusby, arrested on 12/17/2017 by TFC C. DiToto

Adams, Chanel Marie, 35, of Piney Point, arrested on 12/18/2017 by Tpr. K. Bauer

Grinder, Christy Lynn, 32, of Hughesville, arrested on 12/20/2017 by TFC A. Oyler

Adams, Debra Lynn, 38, of Callaway, arrested on 12/20/2017 by Cpl. J. Gibson

Fitzgerald, James Francis, 23, of Silver Spring, arrested on 12/20/2017 by Tpr. T. Howard

Immler, James Patrick, 45, of Hampton, arrested on 12/24/2017 by TFC S. DiToto

Bond, Taniua Janay, 23, of Leonardtown, arrested on 12/24/2017 by TFC C. DiToto

Cutchember, Troy Dewayne, 26, of California, arrested on 12/24/2017 by TFC C. DiToto

Smith Jr., Joseph Warren, 23, of Hollywood, arrested on 12/25/2017 by Tpr. D. Coppedge

Kimble, Betty Joan, 58, of White Plains, arrested on 12/26/2017 by TFC C. DiToto

Medley, Aaron D'Ondre, 18, of Great Mills, arrested on 12/27/2017 by TFC B. DiToto

Kabba, Patricia Aminata, 22, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 12/27/2017 by Tpr. T. Howard

Murphy, Colin Bishop, 18, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/28/2017 by TFC M. Johnson

Davey, Dakota Allan, 22, of Leonardtown, arrested on 12/29/2017 by Tpr. M. Posch

Bowen, Chad William, 24, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/30/2017 by Tpr. M. Posch

Morris, Erica Marie, 28, of California, arrested on 12/30/2017 by Sr. Tpr. E. Evans

Barber, Javari Dwayne, 19, of Great Mills, arrested on 12/31/2017 by TFC C. DiToto

DUI Arrests

Campbell, Julia Mary, 36, of Dumfries, VA arrested on 12/1/2017 by TFC M. Davis

Wallace-Dickens, Cathy Jeanette, 36, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/1/2017 by TFC S. Ditoto

Rodriguez, Dylan Vincent, 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/2/2017 by Tpr. M. Powis

Santiago, Cindy Courtney, 20, of Indian Head, arrested on 12/2/2017 by TFC S. Ditoto

Clybourne, De'Aune Nathan, 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/3/2017 by TFC B. Meurrens

Roche, Christopher Hugh, 55, of Lexington Park arrested on 12/10/2017 by TFC S. Ditoto

Delgado, Jesus rosas, 48, of Baltimore, arrested on 12/14/2017 by Tpr. D. Coppedge

Clarke, Tyreek L., 28, of Paoli, PA arrested on 12/15/2017 by TFC C. Ditoto

Dunaway, Adam Michael, 30, of California, arrested on 12/15/2017 by Tpr. D. Coppedge

Dominguez-Ramos, Alexander, 42, of Harvey, LA arrested on 12/17/2017 by TFC C. Ditoto

Sanders, Benjamin Leon, 39, of Dameron, arrested on 12/19/2017 by Tpr. J. Rutkoski

Bailey, Terry Eugene, 57, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/22/2017 by D/Sgt. J. Linger

Immler, James Patrick, 45, of Hampton, VA arrested on 12/24/2017 by TFC S.Ditoto

Scriber, Joseph Anthony, 49, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/26/2017 by TFC C.Ditoto

Bott, Janet Lea, 48, of Goose Creek, SC arrested on 12/28/2017 by Tpr. T. Howard

Sevilla, Megan Christine, 30, of California, arrested on 12/30/2017 by TFC E. Krenik

Bowen, Chad William, 24, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/30/2017 by Tpr. M. Posch

For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.
