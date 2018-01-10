MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 10, 2018)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT, EVADING (17-MSP-053954): On December 19, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m., the St. Mary's County Emergency Communications broadcast a traffic complaint for a vehicle operating in a reckless manner. TFC M. Manning observed the vehicle in question and also noticed there were no registration plates displayed. A traffic stop on the vehicle was attempted; however, the operator failed to yield to emergency equipment and a pursuit was initiated. Senior Trooper Davis observed the vehicle and attempted to stop it as well. Stop sticks were deployed by a St. Mary's County Deputy, which were effective. The operator lost control of the truck and the operator fled from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit by ST Davis and Trooper K. Bauer, the operator was apprehended. It was determined the truck was reported stolen through the Prince George's County Police Department earlier the same day. The operator of the stolen vehicle was identified as. He was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft and numerous traffic citations.DISORDERLY CONDUCT, MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (17-MSP-054229): On December 20, 2017 at approximately 9:30 p.m., TFC J. Mulhearn responded to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, Leonardtown, for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, TFC Mulhearn made contact with hospital security who advised there was a male visitor who was irate and screaming profanities and was asked to leave the hospital, but he refused. The subject walked past a vending machine and punched it, causing damage. TFC Mulhearn made contact with the suspect, identified as, and advised him to leave the premises. Mr. Thompson refused to leave and he was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property. Mr. Thompson was transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.EVADING AND CDS (17-MSP-054854): On December 25, 2017 at approximately 6:00 p.m., TFC E. Krenik attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the operator refused to stop and a brief pursuit ensued. The vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, striking and destroying a brick flowerbed at PNC Bank, Lexington Park. The operator of the vehicle fled on foot but was apprehended within a short distance. He was identified as. A search of Mr. Clifford revealed suspected Cocaine in his wallet. Mr. Clifford was charged with numerous traffic violations and possession of CDS-not marijuana.EVADING AND CDS (17-MSP-054751): On December 24, 2017 at approximately 2:30 p.m., TFC C. Ditoto attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. The vehicle travelled a short distance and the driver fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was apprehended and identified as. A probable cause search of Mr. Cutchember's vehicle revealed marijuana in an amount less than 10 grams. Mr. Cutchember was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Fleeing and Eluding and issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS-Marijuana.THEFT AND CDS (18-MSP-000644): On January 5, 2018 at 5:30 p.m., TFC A. Oyler responded to Walmart for a reported theft. Upon arrival and making contact with the Loss Prevention Officer, it was determined that the subject identified as, had stolen approximately $600 of merchandise. A search incident to arrest, revealed CDS-not marijuana. Ms. Causey was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS-not marijuana, Possession of CDS paraphernalia and Theft over $100.Juvenile, 17, of Park Hall, arrested on 12/2/2017 by Sr. Tpr. E. EvansRoberts, Bryce Leondre, 18, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/3/2017 by Sr. Tpr. E. EvansHughes, Brandon Lee, 20, of Charlottesville, arrested on 12/6/2017 by Tpr. D. CoppedgeCarter Jr., Renard Theodrick, 19, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/8/2017 by Tpr. A. Piscopop-BannBenjamin, Bernadette Philppa, 23, of California, arrested on 12/11/2017 by TFC B. DiTotoGreenwell, Jocelyn Uneice, 19, of Great Mills, arrested on 12/14/2017 by TFC E. KrenikBarnes, Demetrius Edgar, 26, of La Plata, arrested on 12/14/2017 by Tpr. D. CoppedgeStewart, Dineasha Nicole, 26, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/16/2017 by TFC C. DiTotoClaggett, Armani Nyshai, 18, of Lusby, arrested on 12/17/2017 by TFC C. DiTotoAdams, Chanel Marie, 35, of Piney Point, arrested on 12/18/2017 by Tpr. K. BauerGrinder, Christy Lynn, 32, of Hughesville, arrested on 12/20/2017 by TFC A. OylerAdams, Debra Lynn, 38, of Callaway, arrested on 12/20/2017 by Cpl. J. GibsonFitzgerald, James Francis, 23, of Silver Spring, arrested on 12/20/2017 by Tpr. T. HowardImmler, James Patrick, 45, of Hampton, arrested on 12/24/2017 by TFC S. DiTotoBond, Taniua Janay, 23, of Leonardtown, arrested on 12/24/2017 by TFC C. DiTotoCutchember, Troy Dewayne, 26, of California, arrested on 12/24/2017 by TFC C. DiTotoSmith Jr., Joseph Warren, 23, of Hollywood, arrested on 12/25/2017 by Tpr. D. CoppedgeKimble, Betty Joan, 58, of White Plains, arrested on 12/26/2017 by TFC C. DiTotoMedley, Aaron D'Ondre, 18, of Great Mills, arrested on 12/27/2017 by TFC B. DiTotoKabba, Patricia Aminata, 22, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 12/27/2017 by Tpr. T. HowardMurphy, Colin Bishop, 18, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/28/2017 by TFC M. JohnsonDavey, Dakota Allan, 22, of Leonardtown, arrested on 12/29/2017 by Tpr. M. PoschBowen, Chad William, 24, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/30/2017 by Tpr. M. PoschMorris, Erica Marie, 28, of California, arrested on 12/30/2017 by Sr. Tpr. E. EvansBarber, Javari Dwayne, 19, of Great Mills, arrested on 12/31/2017 by TFC C. DiTotoCampbell, Julia Mary, 36, of Dumfries, VA arrested on 12/1/2017 by TFC M. DavisWallace-Dickens, Cathy Jeanette, 36, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/1/2017 by TFC S. DitotoRodriguez, Dylan Vincent, 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/2/2017 by Tpr. M. PowisSantiago, Cindy Courtney, 20, of Indian Head, arrested on 12/2/2017 by TFC S. DitotoClybourne, De'Aune Nathan, 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/3/2017 by TFC B. MeurrensRoche, Christopher Hugh, 55, of Lexington Park arrested on 12/10/2017 by TFC S. DitotoDelgado, Jesus rosas, 48, of Baltimore, arrested on 12/14/2017 by Tpr. D. CoppedgeClarke, Tyreek L., 28, of Paoli, PA arrested on 12/15/2017 by TFC C. DitotoDunaway, Adam Michael, 30, of California, arrested on 12/15/2017 by Tpr. D. CoppedgeDominguez-Ramos, Alexander, 42, of Harvey, LA arrested on 12/17/2017 by TFC C. DitotoSanders, Benjamin Leon, 39, of Dameron, arrested on 12/19/2017 by Tpr. J. RutkoskiBailey, Terry Eugene, 57, of Lexington Park, arrested on 12/22/2017 by D/Sgt. J. LingerImmler, James Patrick, 45, of Hampton, VA arrested on 12/24/2017 by TFC S.DitotoScriber, Joseph Anthony, 49, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/26/2017 by TFC C.DitotoBott, Janet Lea, 48, of Goose Creek, SC arrested on 12/28/2017 by Tpr. T. HowardSevilla, Megan Christine, 30, of California, arrested on 12/30/2017 by TFC E. KrenikBowen, Chad William, 24, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/30/2017 by Tpr. M. Posch