St. Mary's Co. Jail Enables Pay-to-Play Video Visitation Technology

A "Video visitation system" terminal hangs on the wall of the st. Mary's County jail in Leonardtown. (Photo courtesy of SMCSO)

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(January 10, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center (SMCDRC) recently went "live" with an internet-enabled, electronic visitor visitation system. The system is an off-the-shelf solution provided by Texas-based ICSolutions—a private company which provides "inmate telecommunications services in the corrections industry," according to the company's Web site.The inmate's virtual visitor is charged $7.50 for a 25 minute session, according to the sheriff's office. On-site visitation is conducted using video terminals located in the facility's visitation room. Off-site visitation is conducted from a visitor's computer or Android device.Inmates are still permitted on-site visits at the SMCDRC with no charge; however, these too will be over the visitor visitation system. There is no limit of off-site visits an inmate may have; on-site visits are limited to three visits per week."Video visitation going live is a culmination of a ten year project which brings modern technology, increased institutional safety to our staff, community and inmates," according to a press release issued by the sheriff's office.