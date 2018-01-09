Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(January 09, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F1651 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This order provides for the procurement of Advanced Radar Processor (ARP) hardware sets for the E-2D to support the ARP operational test phase and counter electronic attack development test phase between 2019 and 2020. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (85 percent); Melbourne, Florida (13 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,746,770 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data., is being awardedfor modification P00097 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus- fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0062) for integrated logistics services and site activation support of P-8A aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (56 percent); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (37 percent); and Brisbane City, Australia (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $34,499,831 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($103,394,262; 90 percent); and the government of Australia ($11,850,635; 10 percent), under a cooperative engagement agreement. The, is the contracting activity.