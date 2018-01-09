3 Year-old Killed When Small Truck Read-ends Honda in Lexington Park

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (January 09, 2018)—Police report that a 3-year-old boy was killed when the vehicle in which he was a passenger was rear-ended by a second vehicle Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 11:42 a.m. in the area of Three Notch Road near Tom's Way in Lexington Park.



Upon arrival on the scene, sheriff's deputies found two vehicles and a total of five occupants involved in the collision.



Preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 Honda Accord, operated by Kyle William Sullivan, age 21, of Lexington Park was traveling south on Three Notch Road, when the Honda slowed to make a left turn into a private driveway. A 2011 Ford Ranger, operated by Kyle Lee Akers Redman, age 29, of Avenue, was traveling south on Three Notch Road, when it struck the rear of the Honda.



Passengers in the Honda Accord were Brittney Nicole Luzano, age 21; Sarah Elizabeth Rand, age 35; and Damian Michael Sullivan, age 3, all of Lexington Park.



The operator and adult passengers in the Honda Accord were transported to area trauma centers for treatment. The juvenile was transported from the scene and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.



The operator of the Ford Ranger was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for incapacitating injuries, and has since been released.



The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted the investigation.



Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision, who has not already provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor #235, at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265, or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.