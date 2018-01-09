 SMADC Presents $125,000 in Funding Awards for Regional Agriculture Enhancement Projects - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018
  4. Article

SMADC Presents $125,000 in Funding Awards for Regional Agriculture Enhancement Projects

Pictured From Left to Right: Kim Rush-Lynch, Agriculture Marketing Consultant, Prince George's County University of Maryland Extension; Steve Darcy, District Manager, Prince George's County Soil Conservation District; Lisa Barge, Agricultural Marketing & Development Manager, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation; Shelby Watson-Hampton, Director, SMADC; Donna Sasscer, Manager Agriculture & Seafood, St. Mary's County Government; Senator 'Mac' Middleton, Board Member SMADC, Senator Charles County; Eddie Bowling, Board member, SMADC; Willie Goddard, Board member, SMADC; Martin Proulx, Agriculture Specialist, Charles County Economic Development; Jennifer Pettko, Agricultural Marketing Specialist, Calvert County Economic Development; Yates Clagett, Chairman, SMADC.
Pictured From Left to Right: Kim Rush-Lynch, Agriculture Marketing Consultant, Prince George's County University of Maryland Extension; Steve Darcy, District Manager, Prince George's County Soil Conservation District; Lisa Barge, Agricultural Marketing & Development Manager, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation; Shelby Watson-Hampton, Director, SMADC; Donna Sasscer, Manager Agriculture & Seafood, St. Mary's County Government; Senator 'Mac' Middleton, Board Member SMADC, Senator Charles County; Eddie Bowling, Board member, SMADC; Willie Goddard, Board member, SMADC; Martin Proulx, Agriculture Specialist, Charles County Economic Development; Jennifer Pettko, Agricultural Marketing Specialist, Calvert County Economic Development; Yates Clagett, Chairman, SMADC.
Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

HUGHESVILLE, Md. (January 09, 2018)—During the January 3 meeting of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), Chairman Yates Clagett, SMADC Director Shelby Watson-Hampton and Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Executive Director John Hartline, presented checks totaling $125,000.00, to four regional entities for agricultural enhancement projects.

Representatives from Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, Calvert, St. Mary's and Charles' County governments, the Prince George's County Soil Conservation District and University of Maryland Extension received the funding awards on behalf of their counties for Regional Agriculture Projects (RAP) that benefit their respective Southern Maryland farming communities.

The Regional Agriculture Project (RAP) initiative was conceived by SMADC to further its mission to support farms and farmers in order to sustain the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland. All five Southern Maryland counties collaborated with their county Farm Bureaus, Soil Conservation Districts and Economic Development/county governments, to identify much needed enhancements for their agricultural communities. Every county provided matching funds to their projects for a total regional investment of $980,000. Resulting projects and partnerships offer potential to boost economic viability for all types of farming enterprise and strengthen cross-county relationships.

Projects (expected to commence in 2018 and completed within three years) address specific issues or needs expressed by the counties, include the restoration of an historic dairy barn in Anne Arundel County for agriculture education programs and meeting space, an online infrastructure and content management system for Calvert County to provide opportunity for all producers to have a presence on the internet, a soil health demonstration project for Prince George's County to help educate the farming community on best management practices that improve soil health, and a new enclosed farmers market building for St. Mary's County that provides utility services to allow the expanded sale of refrigerated value-added products. Charles County is supporting the St. Mary's County market project with their share of RAP funds as the market offers opportunity for vendors/farms from both counties.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

C & C Roll Off, Inc.
Yard residential and commercial containers for clean-up, construction and other projects.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018
  4. Article