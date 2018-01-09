Local Government Schedule Changes for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Jan. 15

Calvert County Government



The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, January 15, in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In addition:



• The three county senior centers will be closed January 15 and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.



• There will be no county bus service January 15.



• Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, January 15.



• Mt. Hope, Northeast, Harriet E. Brown and Southern community centers will be closed January 15.



• The Solomons Visitor Center will be closed Monday, January 15. The visitor center will reopen Friday, January 19. Normal seasonal hours are Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.



• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



• Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Kings Landing Park will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be open with regular hours.



• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



• Edward Hall Aquatic Center will be open normal hours.



Charles County Government



• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed Monday, January 15 in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.



• VanGO 's last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.



• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and school-based community centers are closed.



• Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m.—9 p.m.



• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.



• Curbside recycling collection will operate as scheduled.



• Charles County Public Library (all branches) are closed.



• Charles County Health Department is closed.



For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.



St. Mary's County Government



All St. Mary's County Government Administrative Offices will be closed Monday, January 15, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 16.



The St. Andrews Landfill and six Convenience Centers will be open for normal hours of operation on Monday, January 15. In addition STS and ADA will operate normally. However, the SSTAP program will not operate on Monday, January 15.



All three St. Mary's County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed on Monday, January 15.



All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed and no Meals on Wheels deliveries will be made.



Due to the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. and Presidents Day holidays, the meeting dates for the January and February Commission for Women meetings have changed. The new date for the January meeting is January 16 and the new date for the February meeting is February 20. Both meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Room 14 inside the Potomac Building.



College of Southern Maryland, all campuses



The College of Southern Maryland will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 15.